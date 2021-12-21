Walcott farmer to run for Iowa Senate seat representing Scott, Muscatine counties

A Walcott farmer and first-time candidate said he will run as a Republican for a newly-drawn Iowa Senate seat representing parts of Scott, Cedar and Muscatine counties in 2022.
Kerry Gruenhagen, former president of the Muscatine County Farm Bureau, announced his candidacy for Senate District 41.
Reached by phone Tuesday, Gruenhagen declined to comment beyond a news release announcing his candidacy.
A fifth-generation farmer, Gruenhagen in his announcement said he is running to advance policies to support agriculture and rural communities.
Gruenhagen, who operates a grain farm with his father and son in rural Scott and Muscatine counties, declined to elaborate as to what policies he would seek to advance if elected to the seat, stating, "I want the announcement to stand on its own right now."
In his news release, Gruenhagen added "we must continue to support law enforcement in Iowa, while we combat increasing crime rates and work to keep our communities safe."
"In the Iowa Senate I will work on tax relief for hard-working families, ensure our constitutional rights are protected against federal overreach, and support policies to help Iowa and Iowa agriculture grow," he said.
Asked if that would include support for cutting income taxes, Gruenhagen would not comment.
Iowa Senate Republicans have called for major cuts with the goal of eliminating the state's income tax.
Gruenhagen's candidacy comes after Davenport Republican state Sen. Roby Smith announced earlier this month that he will run for statewide office in 2022 rather than seek re-election to the Iowa Senate
Redistricting placed Smith into the newly-drawn senate district alongside incumbent Davenport Democrat Jim Lykam.
Lykam on Tuesday said he has not decided whether he will run for re-election in 2022 or retire at the end of his term. He said he does not intend to make a decision until after the start of the new legislative session Jan. 10.
Lykam was drawn into a more rural and less urban district that stretches from northwest Davenport to West Branch and includes all of Cedar County and a portion of Muscatine County, making it more favorable for a Republican, Lykam said.
"I figured I’d get pushed east," Lykam said of redistricting. "To go 45 miles out to West Branch and all of rural Cedar County … this would be a completely new district, including all of Cedar County, which is not a Democratic stronghold. ... It would be a very competitive seat. It’s definitely a swing seat."
Lykam added he is "definitely not moving" to run in a more favorable district.