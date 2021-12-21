Walcott farmer to run for Iowa Senate seat representing Scott, Muscatine counties

A Walcott farmer and first-time candidate said he will run as a Republican for a newly-drawn Iowa Senate seat representing parts of Scott, Cedar and Muscatine counties in 2022.

Kerry Gruenhagen, former president of the Muscatine County Farm Bureau, announced his candidacy for Senate District 41.

Reached by phone Tuesday, Gruenhagen declined to comment beyond a news release announcing his candidacy.

A fifth-generation farmer, Gruenhagen in his announcement said he is running to advance policies to support agriculture and rural communities.

Gruenhagen, who operates a grain farm with his father and son in rural Scott and Muscatine counties, declined to elaborate as to what policies he would seek to advance if elected to the seat, stating, "I want the announcement to stand on its own right now."

In his news release, Gruenhagen added "we must continue to support law enforcement in Iowa, while we combat increasing crime rates and work to keep our communities safe."