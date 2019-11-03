Promising big, structural change, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren brought her message to voters in Davenport on Sunday, pledging to fight for the working class, tackle corruption and protect the voting system if she is elected president.
It was standing room only as nearly 1,000 people, many holding "Dream Big, Fight Hard" signs, crowded into the gymnasium at North High School, 626 W. 53rd St., to hear the Massachusetts senator speak for more than an hour.
Warren was introduced by Iowa native U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., who said, "It is important we elect someone who will fight for working families."
Warren entered the stage to Dolly Parton's "9 to 5," reflective of Warren's "fight for the working-class" theme.
"Do we want to be in an America where opportunity is reserved for those who are privileged, or an America where every single child in this country has the opportunity for a first-rate education?" Warren said. "Today, a full-time minimum-wage job will not keep a mom and her baby out of poverty."
Warren said the question asked by Republicans in Washington today is, "Where do we set the minimum wage to maximize the profits of giant, multi-national corporations? Well, I don't want a government that works for giant, multi-national corporations; I want one that works for my family."
Polling near the top of all presidential candidates at 21%, Warren was in Davenport as part of a four-day swing through central and eastern Iowa that began Friday in Des Moines as she works to pull in voters leading up to the state's first-in-the-nation caucus Feb. 3.
She outlined her three-part plan for America: Attack corruption; bring about big, structural change; and protect the voting system.
Warren alleged that 25 years of corruption has contributed to the climate crisis.
"We have a government that works great for giant oil companies that want to drill everywhere," she said. "It's just not working for the rest of us to see climate change bearing down."
She said the government also advocates for privately-owned prisons and drug companies, which doesn't serve those whose lives have been "destroyed by those private institutions" and hurts average Americans who can't afford to fill their prescriptions.
"When you see a government that works great for those with money and it's not working so well for anyone else, that is corruption pure and simple," Warren said, drawing loud applause.
"Attack the corruption head on," she said. "Just run up the middle against them. We've got to stop playing defense, we've got to play offense. Here’s the good news; I have the biggest anti-corruption plan since Watergate. Here’s the bad news — we need the biggest anti-corruption plan since Watergate.
"End lobbying as we know it," she said. "Block the revolving door between Wall Street and Washington."
Warren said she will protect the voting system by overturning Citizens United, by passing a law to prohibit political gerrymandering and making it mandatory for every person who runs for office to release their tax returns.
"It's time to roll back every racist, voter-suppression law in this country," she said. "Attack corruption head-on and make big, structural changes in this economy.
"Fear and complacency don't win elections. Hope and courage win elections."
Warren said working and middle classes can be helped out by passing a wealth tax on the top one-tenth of one percent of wealthy residents in the country.
"It's time for a wealth tax in America," she said, again drawing loud applause. "Your first $50 million is free and clear, but on $50 million and the first dollar, you've got to pitch in two cents on every dollar after that. What can we do with that two cents? Provide universal childcare for every baby in this country (and) raise the wages of every childcare worker in America. We can invest $800 billion in our public schools."
Warren said the wealth tax also will fund free tuition for two-year community college and technical college students and cancel student loan debt for millions of Americans.
"For two cents, we can invest in an entire generation," she said.
Warren did not mention her controversial Medicare For All plan or the $20.5 trillion plan she released on Friday to pay for it.
Following the rally, hundreds of supporters lined up around the gymnasium, waiting patiently to have their photos taken with Warren.
A Warren staffer told a Dispatch-Argus reporter that Warren would stay until every last person who is in line has had their photo taken with her, adding that Warren stayed for four hours at a recent rally until she reached the last person in line.
During the town hall event, Warren took questions from the audience. Donahue, Iowa, resident Cathy Lafrenz asked Warren what her plan is to restore the relationship and trust of American allies on the world stage.
"As president, I will not suck up to dictators," Warren said. "We need a strong State Department; we need policy. We need to bring countries together and use our economic tools. We are stronger when we work with our allies, and that starts with knowing the difference between whether our ally is North Korea or if our ally is Canada.
"And that means we need to get rid of Donald Trump."