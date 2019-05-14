As he campaigns for president, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is scheduled to land in Davenport on Wednesday morning to tour the city’s damaged downtown in the wake of its historic flood and outline his vision for stronger environmental policy.
“Iowa families are paying the price for America’s inaction on climate change,” Inslee said in a statement. “I look forward to hearing from Davenport residents about how the flooding has impacted their community. We must take action now to fund disaster recovery and to protect communities like Davenport from the impacts of climate change.”
The city is still reeling from the most disastrous flood in recent memory after temporary barriers holding back the mighty Mississippi River gave way in late April, spilling floodwater through the streets and prompting emergency rescues of dozens of trapped downtowners. In the weeks since, recovery efforts are underway as many downtown business owners look to reopen their doors.
Inslee is one of the latest additions to the Democratic presidential candidate field, which has grown to more than 20 challengers seeking to defeat Republican President Donald Trump in 2020. He’s scheduled to meet with local state elected officials and business owners.
The Wednesday trip will mark Inslee's second tour of Iowa flooding. In April, he visited the western Iowa town of Hamburg to meet people affected by rising floodwaters.