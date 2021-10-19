Watch now: Rock Island County board approves agreement for recordation of courthouse prior to demolition

Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal said federal grants were unrelated to the pending demolition of the courthouse.

The recordation of the courthouse will be a detailed, historic record of the building for posterity — simply put, a record stating the building once existed, with photos and measurements of what it looked like. The process was mandated as part of a ruling by the Third District Appellate Court in response to an appeal filed by Landmarks Illinois and other plaintiffs in the Feb. 2019 lawsuit that has stalled demolition for the past three years.

The Appellate Court said the Historic Preservation Act applies and that the county must complete a consultation process with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The recordation is the result of that consultation process outlined by state statute.

"Landmarks Illinois has read the memorandum of agreement and is disappointed that demolition of the Rock Island County Courthouse is allowed to proceed with recordation of the building as the only stipulation," said Frank Butterfield, chief operating officer for Landmarks Illinois. "Landmarks Illinois stands by our years-long advocacy efforts to ensure that the Rock Island County Board followed state preservation law as the county sought to destroy an important part of Rock Island's history.