Davenport's temporary floodwall this year is twice as wide and twice as tall as the one the city built in 2019 — when a single row of sand-filled barriers collapsed, sending floodwaters rushing into the lower downtown and causing millions of dollars in damage.

Public Works Director Nicole Gleason told reporters Monday that she is, "highly confident" the new approach, suggested by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will protect the city.

"As long as the rain comes in as forecasted, I feel very highly confident in this setup," Gleason said.

The National Weather Service is predicting the river will crest between 21.5 and 22.5 feet sometime in the first few days of May.

The 2019 record-setting flood reached 22.7 feet.

Davenport's new approach uses the same HESCO barriers, which are collapsible wire containers with a heavy fabric liner that are filled with sand, set up in a roughly two-block L configuration on East River Drive.

In past flood preparations, including in 2019, the city has set up one row of the cube-shaped barriers. This year, the HESCOs are two deep on the first row with another row on top.

The building of the barrier was one of several recommendations from an Army Corps of Engineers report, which analyzed what went wrong on April 30, 2019. In that report, the Corps determined the HESCO baskets slid out of place and tipped over after holding back the Mississippi River for 46 days, triggering a cascade of floodwaters at Pershing Avenue.

The Corps at the time determined the HESCO wall shouldn't have failed but also recommended the city fortify the barrier by adding more HESCO baskets as river forecasts change. The report also recommended the city not cover the dry side of the barrier with plastic sheeting to be able to better monitor levels of sand, and advised HESCO be consulted while installing flood barriers, which city officials said they did this year. Since 2019, the city has also taken out a planter divide on River Drive that the corps said made it more difficult to set up the temporary barrier.

After the breach, some businesses permanently closed, federal and state officials visited the damage, and calls grew louder for more permanent flood protections, prompting a flood study. Davenport is in the beginning stages of implementing its $165 million flood plan.

Gleason said she estimated the current preparations would hold back a flood of 23 or 24 feet.

"At some point in there, obviously that would be a record," Gleason said. "We don't know where other potential low-lying areas may be impacted."

Adding the extra HESCO barriers doubled the amount of staff time to set up, Gleason said. What previously took 12 to 14 hours this year took 24 to 26 hours, and the amount of sand needed was tripled.

"We're ready. We rehearsed. We pre-positioned. We practiced and set this wall up in two-and-a half days, and the pumps are in place," said Davenport Mayor Mike Matson. "We are ready for this fight."

Additional HESCO barriers are being set up around Union Station at the riverfront, home to the Visit Quad-Cities office, which opened in 2022.

Gleason said the city would put up flood barriers near the Village of East Davenport as well, "should the flood projection get to that 22 level."

She also advised motorists that River Drive closures will change daily as floodwaters rise.

"At some point this week, it (River Drive) will likely be closed between Bettendorf and Davenport, so we encourage everyone to monitor our city website for when those detours will go into place," Gleason said.

The city has been delivering sand bags to downtown businesses that request them, prioritizing them based on what river stage affects them, she said. The floods have forced the city-owned River's Edge to close.

Businesses on 2nd Street remain open, a message local businesses have pushed on social media and in window signage.

