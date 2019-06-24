King’s Harvest Ministries is calling for help to deal with an upcoming transition whereby its no-kill animal shelter would become Davenport’s designated space for housing captured stray animals.
Terri Gleize, the ministry’s executive director, says the shelter is not equipped to house all of the animals they expect to see as early as next week. The city has offered to eventually expand the shelter’s existing building by double for providing the service, Gleize said, but that doesn’t address an immediate need that’s causing concerns.
On Monday night, Gleize called for an emergency meeting with area animal care providers, volunteers and community members to formulate a plan for taking over the reins when the city’s current services contract expires.
“We don’t have a plan. That’s why we’re doing this,” Gleize said during an interview before the meeting. “We can’t have animals running all over the city. That just can’t happen. So, I am hoping to get a bunch of people involved.”
For decades, Davenport has outsourced animal control enforcement to the Humane Society of Scott County in exchange for monthly payments. That deal put the Humane Society in charge of responding to nuisance complaints and capturing stray animals.
But the Humane Society and city failed to strike a deal to continue that partnership. The Humane Society says the city did not offer enough money to continue the agreement, and city officials say they can hire four animal control officers to provide the service for less money than the Humane Society wants. The current contract between the city and Humane Society ends July 1.
City officials are still determining several aspects of what animal control will look like in the coming weeks. Under the recently proposed model, King’s Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter would care for strays captured by the city’s own animal control officers. But in a Facebook post over the weekend, the shelter referred to the upcoming changes as an “emergency crisis in the making,” warning the shelter does not have enough space to house the strays.
“Our city has graciously offered to add onto the building we are in but as we all know that is something that would take at least six months to do,” the post said, adding: “Kings Harvest wants to help in every way possible but under no circumstances will we take in a bunch of animals that we can’t properly care for.”
Meanwhile, the Civil Service Commission voted on Monday to change the job description for the city’s code enforcement officers. The amendments allow them to handle animal control, plus expands their working hours and encourages them to get pre-exposure rabies vaccinations.
Roughly two dozen people came to the meeting called by King’s Harvest on Monday night. Ideas floated by the group included hosting a fundraiser, lifting Davenport’s ordinance that limits pet ownership and facilitating increased spaying and neutering of domesticated animals.