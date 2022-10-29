'We want people to feel included' Quad Cities Interfaith, Scott County residents ask for county ID

Reyna Sanchez, a grandmother and Davenport resident for 15 years, needed to cash a check.

A local bank, however, asked for identification. And employees did not accept her mátricula, an ID issued by a Mexican Consular Office (this region's is located in Omaha) that serves as proof of nationality and verifies the cardholder is a resident in its consular district.

So, Sanchez went to a Mexican store, where the employees were familiar with mátriculas, but required a 10% fee to cash the check.

Sanchez does not have the documentation required to get an Iowa ID. But, she still needs some form of identification. When she picks up her grandkids from All Saints Catholic School, the school asks for an ID to verify who she is.

Renting an apartment, going to the doctor's office and interacting with law enforcement all may also require her to produce identification, and not everyone is familiar with a mátricula.

Quad-Cities Interfaith, a nonprofit advocacy organization, is pushing for Scott County to implement a county community ID, which leaders say would especially benefit people who may face challenges in getting state identification, such as immigrants, people facing homelessness, people returning from incarceration and senior citizens.

The organization held a news conference on Saturday in which several speakers said they or their family would benefit from such an ID. Yasmin Gabriel said her daughter was denied care from a local health care facility for a severe ear infection when she moved to the Quad-Cities from North Carolina because her driver's license expired.

"They denied the service because I couldn't prove that she was my daughter, and I her mother" she said, speaking with a translator.

Leaders say a county ID could make people feel more welcome in Scott County and ease challenges in certain tasks that require an ID, including opening a bank account at participating financial institutions.

At least one county in Iowa already does this.

Johnson County offers a county ID through the county Auditor's Office. That ID does require another form of identification, such as a consular ID, and proof of residency, such as a bill. It costs $8 for adults and $4 for minors and is valid for two years.

Alex Stanton, a Johnson County employee who leads the program, said the office had issued 1,852 community IDs over the life of the program, which began in 2015.

One financial institution, Green State Credit Union, accepts the county community IDs to open a bank account, Stanton said.

The county and city also have included the community ID as an acceptable form of identification for certain city and county assistance programs, such as when Johnson County issued direct assistance payments from its collection of American Rescue Plan funds and Iowa City offered relocation assistance for residents of a mobile home park that had deteriorated while the owners waited for a redevelopment deal to come to fruition.

Plus, some businesses in Johnson County offer discounts for people who show their ID.

According to the Johnson County website, the county ID can't be used to get a driver's license, board an airplane, purchase alcohol or tobacco, enter establishments with age restrictions, prove employment eligibility or vote.

Gloria Mancilla, a Quad-Cities Interfaith leader, hopes to bring something similar to Scott County. Quad-Cities Interfaith, Mancilla said, would also like the ID to be available to people who are homeless, to register an address at a homeless shelter and be able to verify their identity.

Already, the organization has spoken with candidates for supervisor Joe Miller and Jazmin Newton, who agreed to help draft a community ID proposal if elected Nov. 8. Candidates for supervisor were asked by the Quad-City Times in its election survey whether they supported such a card. Most wanted more information on how it could be implemented. One candidate, Ross Paustian, said it would "be a waste of money."

Mancilla said they'd received pledges of support from Ascentra and Green State credit unions in the Quad-Cities.

Ken Beck, the chair of the Board of Supervisors who is not up for reelection, told a reporter he would meet with Quad-Cities Interfaith sometime in November to ask questions and hear their needs for a county ID program.

Mancilla emphasized that a community ID could give residents without a state ID more confidence when calling law enforcement to report a crime.

"When you report a crime, or you witness a crime, you can call the police officer and be able to show your card and say 'this is who I am.' You know, this is my identification and have that communication and not being scared to talk to a policeman, not thinking 'I don't have a state ID or driver's license. He's gonna think that I'm not who I am,'" Mancilla said.

Mancilla said the goal of the program was to give people a sense that they were part of the Scott County community.

“Using this ID does not mean you are homeless," Mancilla said. "Showing a community ID does not mean you are just getting out of jail. Showing this ID does not mean you are undocumented. Showing this ID means that ‘I am proud to be in a community that welcomes everybody.’”

Stanton said his advice to a county administration looking to implement a community ID program would be to consider the logistics of implementing an ID — which department would handle it, how to offer translation services, partner with local nonprofits and banks, and ensure appropriate staffing. He said in Johnson County, staffing became thin around election season, and it could take about 20 minutes to get someone an ID. Finding staffers in the office to translate, he said, can also be a challenge.

But, Stanton said, for those that can't get a state ID, it does offer some benefits.

"I do think it is a good resource for that non-citizen community that can't get state IDs," Stanton said. "It's a great way to feel more involved with the community they live in. If you can participate with a bank, that's a great new tool."