'We will help any kids': Scott County youth-crime prevention program up and running

The goal of the council is to assess outcomes and performance data, process and practices, and gaps in services, and Family Resources submits a progress report to United Way on a monthly and quarterly basis, Hernandez said.

"Are wee seeing a decrease in (negative) behaviors and progress in the home and in school? Do we see a decrease in in-school and out-of-school suspension?" she said. "And are families staying engaged and intact? We want kids to stay at home and with services, not end up in systems like DHS, juvenile court or placed out of home in other facilities or detention.'

At the same time, Hernandez said YAP will work with kids involved in DHS or juvenile court to avoid falling deeper in the system.

"There is a diversion component. I don't want to see kids go to Eldora" to Iowa's Boys State Training School or group foster care, she said. "Let's figure out how to keep that kid home and in our community" and out of prison and jail.

"We're seeing a lot of our 17- and 18-year-old kids after they're being detained in (juvenile) detention or arrested, we're seeing them go to jail," Hernandez said. "Together, as a family, we can ensure that families are going to be successful when services are voluntary, they feel supported and that we're inclusive and diverse and sensitive to their cultural needs."