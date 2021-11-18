'We're upping the ante': Davenport unveils changes to rental inspection program

Additionally, tenants, prospective tenants or other interested parties can call or email the city at 563-326-6198 and dnsd.info@davenportiowa.org to request current inspection reports and inspection schedule, and verify a property's rental license, Oswald said. They can also access a guide to tenants' rights on the city's website.

The city inspects all licensed rental housing within Davenport every two to four years, which would not change under the proposed revisions. The frequency of inspections depends on the property’s inspection history and compliance with city’s building and property maintenance codes.

More than 500 of the city's roughly 7,500 licensed rental properties are under a two-year inspection cycle.

"We're really focusing on about 508 properties that we need to make sure we are working with the landlords and the tenants, and getting the tenants engaged in the inspection process," Oswald said. "We have a lot of great landlords that are doing a great job. ... If you're the good landlord doing what you're supposed to do, you're not really going to be impacted by this at all. If you're the one's we're constantly dealing with that aren't feeling the pinch and do nothing, you're going to start feeling the pinch."