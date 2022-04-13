West Lake beach, boathouse unlikely to reopen this summer

West Lake Park's beach is all but certain to remain closed to swimmers this summer because less than ideal rainfall has only filled roughly a third of the lake.

Scott County staff, however, remain hopeful the lake, one of four at the Scott County-owned complex, could fill by the end of summer, allowing boat rental to open.

The four lakes in the park, located just off Interstate 280, were drained as part of a multi-million dollar renovation to improve water quality.

The Scott County Conservation Board gave executive director Roger Kean authority to make a decision to close West Lake's beach, at Lake of the Hills, for the summer before the next monthly board meeting.

"Our beach for sure won't be open for this summer," Kean said. "But we're holding out hope that maybe we can at least have our boat rental portion open. But that's totally dependent on rainfall."

County staff closed drainage valves mid-summer last year, but with drought conditions, it hasn't been enough to fill the 60-acre lake.

"Right now these little bit of rains that we've been getting — an inch of rain or something doesn't have a lot of impact," Kean added.

Part of the equation for Kean and his staff is hiring enough lifeguards to staff the beach. The county already advertised for open positions, and Kean said it's more difficult to hire mid-season for lifeguards, which require life-saving training, than for boat rental concession staff.

"It's not fair to try to hire staff and then turn around and you have to tell them we can't open," Kean said.

Kean said the county staff were much more confident the beach could open in 2023. He said the county purchased an inflatable playground that floats on the water, but they'll have to wait one more year.

"We're just really disappointed," Kean said. "We've been so anxious about doing it, we actually purchased some amenities for the beach ... but we now may have to wait another year."

Already, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has stocked blue gills in the lakes.

