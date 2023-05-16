After three summers without swimmers, the
West Lake beach is reopening Memorial Day weekend.
It'll be the first time fully back since the completion of a $4 million restoration project that involved draining and dredging the park's four lakes and setting up erosion control to improve the lakes' water quality as well as add new fish habitats.
What are West Lake Park beach and boathouse hours?
The beach and boathouse are at the largest of the four lakes, Lake of the Hills.
West Lake Park Beach will open Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29 and June 3 - Aug. 13. Hours are from noon to 7 p.m. West Lake Park Boathouse will open one weekend earlier — May 20-21 — in addition to Memorial Day weekend and then daily from June 3-Aug. 13. Hours for the boathouse are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission rates for the beach are:
Adults 18 and older: $6 Children 17 and younger: $5
Rates for renting paddle boats, single and tandem kayaks, and fishing boats with either oars or a motor are available online at
scottcountyiowa.gov/conservation/rates. What's new?
One new amenity is an inflatable floating playground called a Wibit. The colorful playground's two structures will be able to hold 40 children and teenagers each at a time, with lifeguards making regular checks.
Nathan Unsworth, the deputy director of Scott County Conservation, said life jackets will be available, and people will be allowed to play on the structure in waves based on the demand of the day.
"It's a new thing, so we're asking the public to be patient with us as we're opening it up and allowing the public to use it for the first time," Unsworth said.
Are the lakes stocked with fish yet?
Yes. The four lakes in the Scott County Conservation-run complex have been stocked at different times in the past year depending on the lake levels and the type of fish, Unsworth said.
Late summer 2022 was the first time the lakes were stocked.
"It took so long to get water into the lakes," Unsworth said. "So, it was delayed a few times."
So far, the lakes are stocked with bass, bluegill, catfish, and redear sunfish, grown at the state Department of Natural Resources fish hatcheries.
Soon, crappie will be released into the lakes, too, Unsworth said.
Bluegill can grow to full size pretty fast, Unsworth said, but it may take a year or two before anglers start to catch more substantial fish.
Unsworth said some park-goers have asked about grass growing out of the water. Grass grew over the lakebeds while they were uncovered and filling with water, but Unsworth said, it should die off once lakes reset themselves.
In the meantime, he said, it serves as an impromptu fish habitat.
What about the triathlon?
The Quad Cities Triathlon will be back this year at West Lake after going on hiatus during the restoration project, Unsworth said.
Photos: Racers compete in the 2019 Quad-Cities Triathlon
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-001
Ian Hoover-Grinde of Cedar Rapids starts into the water for the swim portion of the Quad Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport on Saturday. Hoover-Grinde finished first with a time of 1:03.56.
Andy Abeyta,
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-002
Adam Kassem of Iowa City rides into the transition to end the bike ride of the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-003
Participants line up before the beginning swimming portion of the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport on Saturday. Joanna Hall won the women's title for her third straight year. Ian Hoover-Grinde was the men's winner. For more, see Page B7.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-004
Quintin Gay of Cedar Rapids runs out of the water and up towards the bikes during the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-005
Ian Hoover-Grinde of Cedar Rapids finishes first across the line of the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta,
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-006
Beth Markovich of Bettendorf, left, and Amy Schaefer of Moline prepare to begin the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-007
Josh Madsen of North Liberty exits the water to head to his bike during the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Madsen finished second with a time of 1:05.30.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-008
John Gehrke of Sterling, Illinois, sits down to remove his wetsuit before transitioning to his bike during the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-009
Lori Matlack of Morrison, Illinois, gets ready for the cycling section of the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-010
Ron Ottaway of Cedar Rapids begins the cycle race of the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-011
Jesse Inskeep of Moline lays on the ground after finishing the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-012
Josh Madsen of North Liberty runs to the finish of the Quad-Cities Triathlon in second place at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Madsen finished second with a time of 1:05.30.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-013
Josh Madsen of North Liberty congratulates Ian Hoover-Grinde of Cedar Rapids after finishing second to him the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019. The two men crossed the finish second and first respectively.
Andy Abeyta
Strong finish at the Q-C Triathlon
Curtis Rosing of Davenport flexes on Saturday as he runs to the finish line of the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport. See more photos and a story on the event starting on page C1.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-015
Joanna Hall of Coralville runs to the finish line of the Quad Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport on Saturday. Hall was the first woman to finish the event with a time of 1:13.46.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-016
Participants run into the water to begin the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-017
Kim Millage of Bettendorf starts her watch before entering the water to begin the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta,
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-018
Patrick Decoster of East Moline grabs his bike to head out and begin the ride during the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-019
Isaac Hunter of Wilton, Iowa, leaves the transition area by bike during the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-020
Matt Jackson of East Moline runs up the beach to the transition the cycling section of the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-021
Laura Dreckmeier of Eldridge drinks water as she begins the bike race section of the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-022
Participants get ready to enter the water for the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-023
Jeff Paul of LeClaire catches his breath after finishing the Quad-Cities Triathlon in third place at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Paul finished with a time of 1:06.30.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-024
Josh Madsen of North Liberty ends the cycling section in the lead of the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Madsen finished second with a time of 1:05.30.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-025
Participants warm up before beginning the swim of the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport in June.
Andy Abeyta,
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-026
Dennis Hall of Bettendorf rides away from the transition area during the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-027
Ian Hoover-Grinde of Cedar Rapids comes out of the water during the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Hoover-Grinde finished first with a time of 1:03.56.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-028
Jeff Paul of LeClaire finishes the Quad-Cities Triathlon in third place at West Lake Park in Davenport on Saturday. Paul finished with a time of 1:06.30.
Andy Abeyta,
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-029
Ian Hoover-Grinde of Cedar Rapids rides into the transition area to finish the bicycle ride portion the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Hoover-Grinde finished first with a time of 1:03.56.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-030
Ian Hoover-Grinde of Cedar Rapids talks with Josh Madsen of North Liberty the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019. The two men crossed the finish first and second respectively.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-031
Scenes from the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-032
Scenes from the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-033
Scenes from the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-034
Scenes from the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-035
Scenes from the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-036
Scenes from the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-037
Scenes from the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-038
Scenes from the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-039
Scenes from the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-040
Scenes from the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-041
Scenes from the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-042
Scenes from the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-043
Scenes from the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-044
Scenes from the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-045
Scenes from the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-046
Scenes from the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-047
Scenes from the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-048
Scenes from the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-049
Scenes from the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-050
Scenes from the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-051
Scenes from the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-052
Scenes from the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-053
Scenes from the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-054
Scenes from the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-055
Scenes from the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-056
Scenes from the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-057
Scenes from the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-058
Scenes from the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-059
Scenes from the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
061619-qct-qca-triathlon-060
Scenes from the Quad-Cities Triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.