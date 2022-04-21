Western Illinois University receives $400,000 for small business programming

Small business programming at Western Illinois University-Quad-Cities Campus got a boost this month with the announcement of $400,000 in federal funding, secured with assistance from U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline.

Bustos submitted the funding request to the government last June as part of the Financial Services and General Government legislation through her position on the House Appropriations Committee.

While presenting a mock check to university officials on Thursday, Bustos said the money is from the Community Project Funding program.

"It was a very, very competitive process," she said. "We had communities, we had projects, we had counties, we had cities all over this 7,000-square-mile, 14-county Congressional district (apply). We have 150 towns in this congressional district, so you can imagine how many different organizations, towns and counties had put in really meaningful project requests."

Bustos helped secure a total of $55 million through the Community Project Funding process for northwest and central Illinois.

Chris Merrett, director of the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs at WIU, said the funding would go toward three programs: the promotion of new business start-ups through entrepreneurship training; assistance for existing small businesses to explore new markets; and support for late-stage businesses to create business succession plans.

"This money is going to help us drive innovation and business success along the business ownership life cycle," Merrett said. "How do we nurture a sustainable Main Street economy? That's what we are trying to do here."

Merrett said the campus currently had an existing small-business development center that had "done some great things" in the community.

"This money will help build on our existing successes," he said. "We'll be expanding services to reach out to minority, women and immigrant communities through bi-lingual workshops, bi-lingual training materials and digital literacy in more than one language. That's what we want to focus on at the business start-up stage."

WIU President Guiyou Huang said the federal investment would help Western Illinois University "serve as a resource for economic development in our region and well beyond."

Bustos added: "We know half of small-business workers come from the smallest of small businesses and that 2.1 million of those jobs in the state of Illinois are in small business."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.