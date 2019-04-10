Davenport aldermen on Wednesday unanimously denied a site development plan from an area developer who wants to build a housing subdivision near West Lake Park, following suit with an earlier denial made by Scott County officials.
The proposal concerns an empty, 60-acre lot near I-280 and West Locust Street. Grunwald Land Development owns the land wants to build a 50-lot subdivision called West Lake Park Settlement.
Developers have said the new homes would generate additional tax revenue, bring more students into Davenport’s public school system and attract workers from the nearby Sterilite and Kraft Heinz plants.
In March, the Scott County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to deny the project application despite a recommendation for approval from the county’s planning and zoning commission.
Davenport officials have the authority to weigh in on the matter because it is within two miles of city limits. In an interview with the Quad-City Times last month, Davenport Senior Planning Manager Matt Flynn said the land is outside the city’s boundary for providing services.
Other concerns raised regarding the property have been the lack of curbs, gutters, sidewalks and storm water detention. And annexation of the property would cost roughly $4.5 million to extend sewer services to the area, Flynn said.
City administrators have also said the council’s vote Wednesday was mainly meant to get Davenport’s position on the record, noting the county had already shot down the request.
In other news:
Davenport GO adopted
Aldermen adopted a transportation network expansion plan geared toward walkers and bicyclists that advocates say could help retain and attract residents, grow the economy and boost public health.
The plan, Davenport GO, was put together over the course of about two years, relying in part on a survey of area residents. Bicycle enthusiasts and downtown developers and are among people who’ve voiced support.
Adoption of the plan does not guarantee any of its suggestions will be added to the city council’s list of capital projects. But it offers a roadmap for council officials to move forward with some of the ideas, such as adding more bike lanes and walkways.
Davenport resident, activist calls for council action to resolve Civil Rights Commission dispute
Community activist Dennis Platt called for council members to publicly hash out issues with the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, saying the two parties should aim to quickly “resolve the differences that have festered” over the last several months.
The request from Platt, a retired truck driver and member of the local chapter of Democratic Socialists of America, came during a portion of Wednesday’s meeting set aside for public input. The commission and city have been locked in dispute for months over who is and who isn’t supposed to be part of the resident-led group.
“It’s never been publicly dealt with, and it’s time,” Platt said.
Recently, the commission sent a letter calling for the council to meet with commissioners and members of the group whose eligibility is disputed. Mayor Frank Klipsch has said he does not think a sit-down would be productive if it includes people who have “no standing” on the commission.
WWE champ gets shout-out
At-large Alderman Kyle Gripp gave a nod to Davenport native and pro-wrestler Colby Lopez – also known by his stage name Seth Rollins – for his title win at WrestleMania over the weekend.
Adding some “levity” to the discussion, Gripp commended Lopez for taking the belt, saying “he’s born and raised here” and “he’s proud of it.” The alderman also noted Lopez has invested in the city’s downtown with a training center for aspiring professional wrestlers and a coffee shop.
“It’s very cool that we have that – the WWE World Champion who’s a Davenport resident,” Gripp said. “But to me it’s more cool that he claims the city of Davenport and he’s committed to reinvesting in our downtown area.”