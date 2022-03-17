What are Scott County lawmakers up to in Des Moines? Learn more Saturday

Scott County lawmakers will gather Saturday for a forum to discuss and answer questions about legislation advancing in the Iowa General Assembly.

ISEA and WIN (Working Iowa Neighbors) will host the third of four Scott County legislative forums from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at North Scott High School.

Scott County residents can attend both in-person and remotely via Zoom, and can meet individually with legislators before the forum during a scheduled reception from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

For more information, including attending by Zoom, go to the Scott County Legislative Forum Facebook page at www.facebook.com/scottcountylegislativeforum.

Former Iowa Senator and Scott County Supervisor Maggie Tinsman convened the group of six local nonprofit organizations to bring bipartisan candidate forums back to Scott County.

"The purpose of the forums is to ask questions of our Iowa legislators — both Republican and Democrat senators and representatives about issues of concern to us. Our goal is to encourage courteous civil discourse. We urge attendees to be respectful of all legislators as well as of those asking questions or listening to the discussion," Tinsman stated in a news release.

Each forum will be held in person with a live virtual option. Scott County residents may attend and ask questions at the forums.

The forum schedule:

• April 9: 10-10:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m.-noon at AEA Bettendorf. Host: AAUW.

