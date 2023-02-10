A look at public salaries in the Quad-Cities shows most city workers' wages align with one another.
The Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus filed open-records requests for base salaries and benefits for all upper-level public workers, including city administrators and department heads.
Salary figures from Davenport, Bettendorf, Moline, East Moline and Rock Island were collected. To get an idea of smaller-town wages, figures also were requested from Coal Valley, which does not have the same number of positions.
The salaries listed below include a combination of base salaries and benefits, unless otherwise noted. Benefits vary by city but generally include insurance, retirement, health care and phone and vehicle allowances.
A spread sheet of city salaries shows the greatest impact on income is employer size. In other words, wages were highest in Davenport, which has the largest population in the Quad-Cities. Also impacting pay is seniority.
People are also reading…
For instance, Bob Vitas has been employed as Moline's city administrator for less than two years. Decker Ploehn has worked for Bettendorf for 25 years. Though their populations are similar, Ploehn makes about $50,000 more than Vitas.
Davenport's Corri Spiegel earns about $100,000 more than Ploehn, though she has been with the larger city for a much shorter time.
Here are populations, based on recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
- Davenport: 101,724
- Moline: 42,958
- Bettendorf: 39,102
- Rock Island: 36,636
- East Moline: 21,374
- Coal Valley: 3,873
In addition to paying higher salaries for some positions, Davenport has more of them. For instance, Latrice Lacey, director of civil rights in Davenport, has been in her job for a little more than eight years and is paid $172,441.08 in salary and benefits.
The other cities do not employ full-time civil rights directors.
East Moline provided base salaries and did not include benefit amounts.
City Administrators
- Davenport: Corri Spiegel, $338,445
- Bettendorf: Decker Ploehn, $232,748
- Moline: Bob Vitas, $183,600
- Rock Island: Todd Thompson, $209,668
- East Moline: Doug Maxiner, $163,904
- Coal Valley: (also serves as finance director) Penny Mullen, $98,439
Assistant City Administrators
- Davenport: (also director of public works) Nicole Gleason, $240,482.40; (also CFO) Mallory Merritt, $233,970.80
- Moline: Barry Dykhuizen, $140,000
Police Chiefs
- Davenport: Jeffrey Bladel, $201,587
- Bettendorf: Keith Kimball, $165,417
- Rock Island: Richard Landi, $153,459
- Moline: Darren Gault, $150,885
- East Moline: Jeffrey Ramsey, $116,291
- Coal Valley: Clint Whitney, $82,628
Fire Chief
- Davenport: Michael Carlsten, $213,754
- Bettendorf: Steve Knorrek, $157,603
- Moline: Steven Regenwether, $140,000
- Rock Island: Robert Graff, $133,061
- East Moline: Robery DeFrance, $119,357
Finance
- Davenport: Mallory Merritt (also an assistant city admin.), $233,790
- Bettendorf: Jason Schadt, $158,435
- Moline: Carol Barnes, $145,297
- Rock Island: Linda Barnes, $133,042
- East Moline: Annaka Whiting, $106,452
Community/Economic Development
- Davenport: Bruce Berger, $195,759
- Bettendorf: (also assistance city admin) Jeff Reiter, $173,956 and (community development) Mark Hunt, $101,371
- Moline: Ryan Hvitlok, $135,000
- Rock Island: Miles Brainard, $105,614
Public Works
- Davenport: Nicole Gleason (also an assistant city admin), $240,482
- Bettendorf: Brian Schmidt, $176,996
- Rock Island: Michael Bartels, $145,187
- Moline: Michael Doi, $130,000
- East Moline: (maintenance service director) Todd Strickler, $104,704
Parks/Recreation
- Davenport: Chad Dyson, $197,050
- Bettendorf: (culture/recreation) Kim Kidwell, $146,788
- Rock Island: John Gripp, $140,649
- Moline: Eric Griffith Park, $98,282
- Coal Valley: (streets/park superintendent) Ryan Hamerlick, $82,628
Library
- Davenport: Jeffrey Collins, $188,281
- Rock Island: Angela Campbell, $132,843
- Moline: Byron Lear, $131,290
- Bettendorf: Jillian Aschliman, $101,359
Human Resources
- Davenport: Alison Fleming, $180,615
- Bettendorf: Brooke Sweeney-Adrain, $147,461
- Moline: Leah Miller, $98,282
- East Moline: John Showalter $64,536
- Rock Island: Rob (Charles) Baugous, $137,381