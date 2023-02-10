A look at public salaries in the Quad-Cities shows most city workers' wages align with one another.

The Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus filed open-records requests for base salaries and benefits for all upper-level public workers, including city administrators and department heads.

Salary figures from Davenport, Bettendorf, Moline, East Moline and Rock Island were collected. To get an idea of smaller-town wages, figures also were requested from Coal Valley, which does not have the same number of positions.

The salaries listed below include a combination of base salaries and benefits, unless otherwise noted. Benefits vary by city but generally include insurance, retirement, health care and phone and vehicle allowances.

A spread sheet of city salaries shows the greatest impact on income is employer size. In other words, wages were highest in Davenport, which has the largest population in the Quad-Cities. Also impacting pay is seniority.

For instance, Bob Vitas has been employed as Moline's city administrator for less than two years. Decker Ploehn has worked for Bettendorf for 25 years. Though their populations are similar, Ploehn makes about $50,000 more than Vitas.

Davenport's Corri Spiegel earns about $100,000 more than Ploehn, though she has been with the larger city for a much shorter time.

Here are populations, based on recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Davenport: 101,724

Moline: 42,958

Bettendorf: 39,102

Rock Island: 36,636

East Moline: 21,374

Coal Valley: 3,873

In addition to paying higher salaries for some positions, Davenport has more of them. For instance, Latrice Lacey, director of civil rights in Davenport, has been in her job for a little more than eight years and is paid $172,441.08 in salary and benefits.

The other cities do not employ full-time civil rights directors.

East Moline provided base salaries and did not include benefit amounts.

City Administrators

Davenport: Corri Spiegel, $338,445

Bettendorf: Decker Ploehn, $232,748

Moline: Bob Vitas, $183,600

Rock Island: Todd Thompson, $209,668

East Moline: Doug Maxiner, $163,904

Coal Valley: (also serves as finance director) Penny Mullen, $98,439

Assistant City Administrators

Davenport: (also director of public works) Nicole Gleason, $240,482.40; (also CFO) Mallory Merritt, $233,970.80

Moline: Barry Dykhuizen, $140,000

Police Chiefs

Davenport: Jeffrey Bladel, $201,587

Bettendorf: Keith Kimball, $165,417

Rock Island: Richard Landi, $153,459

Moline: Darren Gault, $150,885

East Moline: Jeffrey Ramsey, $116,291

Coal Valley: Clint Whitney, $82,628

Fire Chief

Davenport: Michael Carlsten, $213,754

Bettendorf: Steve Knorrek, $157,603

Moline: Steven Regenwether, $140,000

Rock Island: Robert Graff, $133,061

East Moline: Robery DeFrance, $119,357

Finance

Davenport: Mallory Merritt (also an assistant city admin.), $233,790

Bettendorf: Jason Schadt, $158,435

Moline: Carol Barnes, $145,297

Rock Island: Linda Barnes, $133,042

East Moline: Annaka Whiting, $106,452

Community/Economic Development

Davenport: Bruce Berger, $195,759

Bettendorf: (also assistance city admin) Jeff Reiter, $173,956 and (community development) Mark Hunt, $101,371

Moline: Ryan Hvitlok, $135,000

Rock Island: Miles Brainard, $105,614

Public Works

Davenport: Nicole Gleason (also an assistant city admin), $240,482

Bettendorf: Brian Schmidt, $176,996

Rock Island: Michael Bartels, $145,187

Moline: Michael Doi, $130,000

East Moline: (maintenance service director) Todd Strickler, $104,704

Parks/Recreation

Davenport: Chad Dyson, $197,050

Bettendorf: (culture/recreation) Kim Kidwell, $146,788

Rock Island: John Gripp, $140,649

Moline: Eric Griffith Park, $98,282

Coal Valley: (streets/park superintendent) Ryan Hamerlick, $82,628

Library

Davenport: Jeffrey Collins, $188,281

Rock Island: Angela Campbell, $132,843

Moline: Byron Lear, $131,290

Bettendorf: Jillian Aschliman, $101,359

Human Resources

Davenport: Alison Fleming, $180,615

Bettendorf: Brooke Sweeney-Adrain, $147,461

Moline: Leah Miller, $98,282

East Moline: John Showalter $64,536

Rock Island: Rob (Charles) Baugous, $137,381