What do you want out of parks and recreation in five years? Davenport wants to know

Davenport city officials want to know: Where do you see Davenport parks and recreation in five years?
City officials are seeking public feedback through a online survey for the development of a strategic plan that will guide focus on programming, engagement and community involvement over the next five years.
The survey asks respondents to rank six ideas based on what they believe to be the most important for future goals and objectives for Davenport Parks and Recreation. The survey is available at https://forms.gle/7TRyVuU891Yv2JTSA and closes at the end of the day on Friday, Nov. 5.
Davenport aldermen last summer awarded a roughly $120,000 contract to Confluence consulting firm of Cedar Rapids to prepare a long-term strategy and master plan for improving city parks and trail facilities to enhance the quality of life for Davenport residents.
Once completed, the master plan will help guide city decision making on the development and redevelopment of parks, local and regional trail connections, recreational opportunities, staffing and funding over the long-term, according to the city.
"We want everyone’s opinion to be heard," Davenport Parks and Recreation Director Chad Dyson said in a statement posted on the city's website. "Our planning process is important in defining how our parks system will function for many years to come. Davenport citizens’ opinions need to be heard to help navigate this planning process to deliver the best possible outcome for our community."