What happens in an off-presidential election year Iowa precinct caucus? Find out Feb. 7

Democrats and Republicans will hold 2022 precinct caucuses across Scott County at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7.
The caucuses will mark the first in a series of party meetings held during the election cycle to discuss party platforms, determine county central committee representation and send delegates to county, district and state conventions.
Precinct caucus locations can be found on the Scott County Auditor's website at www.scottcountyiowa.gov/auditor. Enter an address and click on the map to pull up caucus locations.
Caucuses are meetings conducted by political parties, with sites and rules determined by the parties. The caucuses are not elections conducted by the Scott County Auditor’s Office.
Scott County Democrats will meet at Davenport North High School, 626 W. 53rd St.
Masks are required to attend the caucus and individuals must be in line or signed-in by 7 p.m. on Feb. 7 to participate.
Democrats will discuss and adopt proposed resolutions to be added to the county platform, elect delegates and alternates to the county convention to be held in March, and elect representatives from each precinct to the county central committee.
"The precinct caucus is a great way to get involved in grassroots activities with the Iowa Democratic Party," according to a news release from the Scott County Democratic Party.
For more information, call Scott County Democratic Party Chair, Matt Trimble at 563-324-7699, email info@scottcountydems.org or visit www.scottcountydems.org.
Updated precinct boundaries will be used for the 2022 caucus. A map of these boundaries can be found on the Scott County Auditor's website.
Scott County Republicans will meet at various caucus sites across Scott County, including at Davenport Central High School, Pleasant Valley Junior High School, Davenport West High School, North Scott High School, Bettendorf Middle School, Walcott School Cafeteria and Wood Intermediate School.
Individuals can find their caucus site at www.scottcountyrepublicans.org. For more information, email republicanssc@gmail.com or call 563-823-5854.