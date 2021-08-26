 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What Iowa and Illinois lawmakers are saying about Kabul attack
0 Comments
topical alert top story

What Iowa and Illinois lawmakers are saying about Kabul attack

  • Updated
  • 0

“President Biden has a choice: quit and leave innocent Americans and those who have willingly fought alongside us for 20 years to suffer in Afghanistan; or, fulfill his obligation and engage the might of the greatest military in the history of the world to bring Americans and our allies and partners to safety and project America’s strength on the global stage.” 

--Sen. Joni Ernst

"Im monitoring situation at Kabul airport My prayers are w our servicemembers +American citizens + allies on the ground in Afghanistan"
-- Sen. Chuck Grassley on Twitter

"I’m monitoring the explosions in Kabul. My thoughts are with US personnel and Afghans wounded and the families of those killed in the line of duty, as well as the thousands of brave American troops continuing to faithfully execute this critical mission."

--Sen. Tammy Duckworth on Twitter

"I am praying for the safety of our service members, US citizens, and our Afghan allies in Kabul. These acts of terror and violence cannot deter our evacuation efforts. Our troops and diplomats are doing heroic work under extremely dangerous circumstances."

-Sen. Dick Durbin on Twitter

"Devastating and heartbreaking news."

--Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, M.D. on Twitter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US general details casualties in Afghanistan

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News