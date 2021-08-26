What Iowa and Illinois lawmakers are saying about Kabul attack

“President Biden has a choice: quit and leave innocent Americans and those who have willingly fought alongside us for 20 years to suffer in Afghanistan; or, fulfill his obligation and engage the might of the greatest military in the history of the world to bring Americans and our allies and partners to safety and project America’s strength on the global stage.”
--Sen. Joni Ernst
"I’m monitoring the explosions in Kabul. My thoughts are with US personnel and Afghans wounded and the families of those killed in the line of duty, as well as the thousands of brave American troops continuing to faithfully execute this critical mission."
--Sen. Tammy Duckworth on Twitter
"I am praying for the safety of our service members, US citizens, and our Afghan allies in Kabul. These acts of terror and violence cannot deter our evacuation efforts. Our troops and diplomats are doing heroic work under extremely dangerous circumstances."
-Sen. Dick Durbin on Twitter
"Devastating and heartbreaking news."
--Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, M.D. on Twitter
