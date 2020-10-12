What Iowa and Illinois senators are saying about the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

Sen. Dick Durbin, Illinois

“Judge Barrett, your nomination for a lifetime appointment to the highest court in the land comes before us under a cloud. You have been nominated by a president who shows contempt for the constitution, but does not hesitate to tell his loyal followers that you are being sent to the bench to do his political chores—abolish the ACA, rule in his favor in an election contest, and even more… These are the stakes. If we wait just a few more days, we will know what the American people have to say.”