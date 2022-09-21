What' s on Davenport's 9 miles of riverfront?

Former Davenport Mayor Bill Gluba, known for cheering the community's strengths, was fond of saying that "the city owns nine miles of riverfront."

Technically, it's true. By law, the city's jurisdiction extends from the riverbank to the middle of the channel — from the Bettendorf border to the Buffalo border.

When people talk about the riverfront, however, they're generally referring to more than just the banks. They're talking about the many acres behind the banks on which restaurants, parks or businesses can be built.

The city scores well with that definition, too. It owns about 90 percent of the land south of River Drive, said Steve Ahrens, director of the Davenport Riverfront Improvement Commission, formerly the Levee Improvement Commission.

How did the city come to own so much land?

The answer is more than a century old, going back to the so-called "harbor line." In 1898, the federal government via the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers established the "harbor line" along the Mississippi River's edge, saying that henceforth city garbage no longer should be dumped into the river, according to city planner Wayne Wille.

In 1909, the Iowa Legislature passed a law that permitted cities, acting under a special charter, to improve their waterfronts and create levee improvement commissions.

Davenport's commission was formed by ordinance in 1911, and between then and 1920, the commission built a seawall between the river and land, keeping garbage on the land side and filling in behind the wall. Ownership came through this landfill — "Since we built it, we own it," Wille said — and through additional land purchases over the years.

Still, it came as a surprise to some earlier this year that the city was considering leasing 19 acres of riverfront land off West River Drive to Nestle Purina for a parking lot.

Many did not know the city had so much vacant land available for lease, and some were concerned about tying it up with a long-term agreement.

Lots of variety

The Davenport riverfront has many looks and uses.

About 558 acres is dedicated park land: lower Lindsay, 9.8 acres; River Heritage, still being developed, 9.2 acres; LeClaire, 8.8 acres; Centennial, 50 acres; Veterans Memorial, still being developed, 43 acres; and Credit Island, 437 acres.

Additional acres are parking lots, green space and areas where the riverfront commission leases land to private entities.

Although the city definitely wants to encourage development at Main Street Landing, it doesn't desire to "develop" the entire nine miles. Keeping a mixed use is the goal, Ahrens said.

And there are limits to what areas can be developed.

A massive interceptor sewer runs underground from the Bettendorf border to the city's water pollution control plant west of Credit Island. An area around Marquette Street once was a landfill, meaning building footings and foundations would be impossible to construct, Wille said.

And, of course, almost all of this land is in the floodplain, which means any plans would have to take flooding into account.

Here's a look at what exists on the Davenport riverfront at present, beginning at the eastern border with Bettendorf.

A. Upper pool: From the city limits at Forest Road to Lock & Dam 15/the Government Bridge.

This stretch is the most widely known and is almost all publicly owned, with two parks — lower Lindsay Park and River Heritage Park, plus a green space just west of the Iowa American Water Co.

As money becomes available, River Heritage Park will be built on land where two businesses, Builders Sand and Gravel and River Gulf Grain, operated for many years before they were relocated to west Davenport and Bettendorf, respectively.

Lower Lindsay, with a sculpture garden spearheaded by Quad-City Arts, sometimes isn't recognized as part of the larger park space on the bluff, because it is bisected by East River Drive and railroad tracks.

This River Drive "disconnect" is an obstacle to be overcome all along the riverfront, Ahrens said.

Other public property is leased, including a marina (formerly Wakeen's), the Lake Davenport Sailing Club, the Lindsay Park Boat Club and Driftwood Restaurant.

A fair bit of the public land is devoted to paved parking lots, used by business customers and people using the riverfront bike trail, boarding the Channel Cat water taxis or attending special events in the Village of East Davenport.

Private property owners in this area are Iowa American Water Co., the Rivers' Edge condominiums, KSTT Place, Block Sand and Cement, One River Place and the Q-C Mart gas station.

Current goals for this area include the build out of River Heritage Park and developing "a better sense of place" for the Oneida Avenue boat landing, Ahrens said. Oneida has a deep-water area where large boats, such as the American Queen, are able to dock. It also could be a docking spot for Viking River Cruises if the company moves ahead with plans to bring its tourism business to the United States.

And River Action Inc., a nonprofit environmental organization, is working on a plan to build a pedestrian bridge from an area near 4th Street over East River Drive to River Heritage Park to address the "disconnect" problem there.

B. Main Street Landing, from Lock & Dam 15 to LeClaire Park.

This stretch is entirely publicly owned and currently is the focus of redevelopment efforts. With the Dock restaurant gone and the former Rhythm City Casino barge heading downstream, Ahrens and others see a clean slate.

Current goals call for a restaurant near the foot of the skybridge (the former Dock restaurant site no longer is the focus), a sculpture park and an area for food trucks that would include an adult/child activity area, he said.

Already in the area are the 8.8-acre LeClaire Park; the Freight House, with tenants Quad-Cities Food Hub, Front Street Brewery Taproom, Nostalgia Farms Fresh Deli and Freight House Farmers Market; and Union Station, with four office tenants and the Quad-Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau, which is relocating. The city's goal is to have a food/beverage business in Union Station.

Land also is devoted to parking, but some areas, such as the former Dock site, have been turned to green space.

C. LeClaire Park to Credit Island.

This stretch contains a mix of public and private land. Public includes:

• Modern Woodmen Park baseball stadium with an amusement park area, including a Ferris wheel and carousel and a proposed miniature golf course.

• Parking lots under the Talbot Memorial Bridge, formerly Centennial Bridge.

• The River's Edge indoor sports facility with an ice rink and turf fields and the headquarters for the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

• The 50-acre Centennial Park, which was the first project of the RiverVision plan. With a skatepark, spray pad, off-leash dog area, basketball court and fields, the park is considered finished, Ahrens said. Within recent years, three buildings in this area have been razed by the Riverfront Commission.

• At the southwestern edge of Centennial Park, the 43-acre Veterans' Park begins. At present, Veterans' Park exists mostly in name only, but development is a front-burner goal. This is the area of the former landfill/dump.

Farther north there is city-owned land that contains two Public Works buildings, a salt pile, an asphalt plant and fuel pumps. These buildings were the Public Works headquarters before the new building opened on 46th Street.

Directly north of Public Works and just off West River Drive is a particularly ugly stretch of city-owned property — a former parking lot with weeds growing in the cracks and blocks of concrete that are linked with chains to prevent access. Ahrens said he and city staff have met to develop a plan to change this to green space.

Farther west, across from Davenport City Cemetery, is the gravel-covered parcel where Kraft Heinz parks semitractor-trailers. When the company moves to north Davenport, Nestle Purina is expected to take over the lease for the same purpose, Ahrens said.

Also in this area are four privately owned commercial buildings, an abandoned gas station and city-owned green space that continues to the entrance to Credit Island. It was in this green space area that Nestle Purina and the city had talked about a bigger parking lot for the company, but that proposal is dead, Ahrens said.

D. Credit Island to Utah Avenue, the border with Buffalo.

The 420-acre Credit Island is all city park with a variety of uses, including fishing and bird-watching and places to actually touch the waters of the Mississippi River.

At the downstream end, a pedestrian bridge connects it with the mainland, where the city operates its Water Pollution Control Plant, sometimes called the sewage treatment plant, at South Concord.

This plant, plus the nearby Davenport Compost Facility, are just about the only city-owned properties along this stretch all the way to Utah Avenue, the border with the city of Buffalo.

As trees crowd in on both sides of Concord, land ownership changes to mostly private. A check of this area using the GIS (Global Information Systems) map provided by Scott County shows nearly 40 property owners, mostly individuals but also a few companies.

In addition to homes, there are two auto salvage yards.

The final public parcel at Utah Avenue is leased to the CHS Inc. grain elevator that has an adjoining terminal on the river for loading grain onto barges, Ahrens said.

Enchanted Island, sometimes called Horse Island, is all privately owned and part of the city of Davenport.