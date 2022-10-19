What would Davenport's new Fairmount Community Center look like?

Davenport aldermen got a first look at renderings of a proposed community center near the Fairmount Library Branch in northwest Davenport.

The 4,500 square-foot center would have a half-court gym for basketball or other activities, a kitchen, lawn space for outdoor movie nights or play, bathrooms, offices, storage and flexible space.

Davenport City Council budgeted $2.2 million for the project out of its $40.9 million allocation in COVID-19 relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

However, rising costs and lead times on materials to build what's depicted in the renderings would run an estimated $1 million over budget, Assistant Public Works Director Clay Merritt told council members on Tuesday.

But, he said, staff are looking at ways to lower costs — tweaking the design or using different materials, for example.

"Our finance team is confident that they can put together a funding package that bridges that gap, so that we can move the project forward," Merritt said.

The city's new Fire Station No. 3, where construction began in late August on a $10.7 million contract, came in nearly $2 million over the city's initial $8.8 million estimate. Construction-cost increases are occurring throughout the public and private sectors.

"I would assume that that is your new normal the next couple of years, between the cost of labor and the cost of materials," City Administrator Corri Spiegel told aldermen Tuesday.

Several aldermen said neighbors and families who live in the Fairmount Library area have been excited about and engaged in plans for the new community center, along with other efforts to improve the neighborhood. City staff said more than 100 people filled out the city's input survey, and most respondents lived near the library.

"I can't think of anything that will help solidify that neighborhood more than a community center," said Ward 1 Alderman Rick Dunn. "... Yeah, I have heartburn paying a million dollars more, but we invest in a lot of things, and this is one neighborhood that really needs investment."

The project will come before council for approval in the coming weeks or months, and if aldermen give the green light, city staff said they hope to put it out to bid in February or March.

The council also dedicated $2.5 million to neighborhood parks in Davenport. Many of those projects are underway.

Replacing or adding playground equipment at Harbor Road, Lafayette, Whalen, and Emeis parks. Emeis Park in particular will feature an accessible play structure.

Replacing multi-sport courts at Cork Hill and Van Buren parks, and adding a new court at Herington Park

Cork Hill Park and Dohse Pool also will be getting splash pads.