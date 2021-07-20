What you going to do with all those humps? Davenport eyes new plan to slow speeding drivers

Other aldermen seemed largely supportive of the proposed project.

"Next budget be prepared to throw this in a lot of neighborhoods," Mayor Mike Matson told city staff. "We have this issue everywhere. If this works, let’s have at it then, as best as we can."

Alderwoman Marion Meginnins, Ward 3, however, said more clarity is needed on the criteria that would be used to assess which neighborhood streets would qualify for traffic calming measures.

"I’m a little surprised by this," Meginnis said. "I've asked again and again about what I call speed bumps. I don't know what the difference between a bump and a hump is. And I was told we were not allowed to put them on our streets."

She continued: "I'm not against this, but I want a checklist before I say 'yes' and vote for this ... that I can hand to people and explain this clearly."

Meginnis, too, worried the traffic calming measures would be reserved for Davenport's more affluent neighborhoods, and ignore traffic-safety needs in older parts of the city.

"I'm very concerned about equity here, but also clarity of message," Meginnis said, noting the "curve outs" on 46th Street between Eastern Avenue and Jersey Ridge Road "that we don’t see south of Locust (Street)."