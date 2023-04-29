The flood of 2023 is expected to log into the top 10 crests in several locations along the Mississippi River in Iowa and Illinois.

In the Quad-Cities, the crest Monday is expected to reach 21.6 feet, which would rank No. 6 or 7 in historic crests for the Rock Island gauge.

The high floodwaters have forced road closures, put parks in Davenport and Rock Island County under water and prompted sandbagging and other flood-fighting responses.

Here's what you need to know about the flood of 2023.

What's causing the flood?

Heavy snow in Minnesota and Wisconsin this spring melted quickly in a short burst of unseasonably warm temperatures, sending the snowmelt downstream.

The National Weather Service has said this year is a particularly unusual flood because Iowa and Illinois have been pretty dry, meaning tributaries feeding into the Mississippi River aren't contributing to the flood — even offering an outlet for backflow from the Mississippi.

How high could it get and how is it measured?

This year, the NWS is forecasting the river to reach a height of 21.6 feet on Monday. The record, set in 2019, is 22.7 feet.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers measures the height of the Mississippi River with a network of river gauges operated by the U.S. Geological Service.

Nine of 11 gauges are measuring the river at major flood stage from Dubuque to Keokuk, according to the National Weather Service Quad-Cities office. River height measurements are called stages and are measured in the amount of water above the gauge. "Flood stage" is the height at which water begins to "create a hazard to lives, property, or commerce," according to the NWS. The Quad-Cities passed major flood stage — 18 feet — on Monday.

While other cities along the river employ flood walls and barriers, Davenport has come to rely on a system of temporary sand-filled barrier walls and pumps to keep floodwaters at bay.

In 2019, the river broke through a temporary sand-filled barrier in Davenport, flooding several blocks of lower downtown, shuttering several businesses for good.

This year, city officials and business owners are more cautiously optimistic in a stronger and taller floodwall advised by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

If you need help

The American Red Cross opened a shelter in Davenport, at 1111 W. Kimberly Road, for people affected by flooding. Three locations in Iowa and Illinois are also serving meals and bottled water. Residents with homes affected by flooding can call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) for assistance and information. The city of Davenport has not issued any formal evacuation orders in response to the flood.

Eligible Clinton and Scott County residents may apply for grant assistance to cover losses under a disaster declaration declared by Iowa's governor. The program provides up to $5,000 per eligible household for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and for temporary housing expenses. Households must have an income at or below 200% of the federal poverty guideline. Community Action of Eastern Iowa is handling applications.

Where can I go see the flood in the Quad-Cities?

With riverfront thoroughfares in Davenport and Moline closed and covered in water, navigating the downtowns can be tricky.

Davenport is offering free parking in the Harrison Street parking ramp for downtown visitors. Otherwise, free street parking is available in most areas of 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Streets.

The city closed Davenport's 9-plus miles of recreational riverfront trail, as most of it is covered in floodwater.

The Davenport Skybridge, accessible on 2nd Street, is one overlook point where residents can safely watch the river from the Iowa side. Pedestrian paths on the Rock Island Arsenal bridge and the Centennial Bridge remain open.

In Moline, Western Illinois University' riverfront campus parking lot is accessible via 34th Street and University Drive. The Interstate 74 pedestrian path, too, remains open.

Or, stay home and see Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus photos of the high floodwaters at qctimes.com and qconline.com.

What's closed in the Quad-Cities?

Major riverfront thoroughfares in Davenport and Moline are closed.

In Davenport and Bettendorf, about seven miles of River Drive is closed — from Iowa Highway 22/Rockingham Road through 8th Street in Bettendorf.

In Moline, about 2.5 miles of River Drive is closed between 23rd and 55th Streets.

Other road closures in Davenport

About a half-mile of West 2nd Street between South Division Street and Myrtle Street.

Southbound Marquette Street is closed at 3rd Street.

Nearly 4 miles of South Concord on the western side of Davenport is closed between River Drive and Utah Avenue. That includes some closures on Wapello and Miller avenues near Davenport's Water Pollution Control Plant.

Other cities along the river announced road and park closures, including Camanche, Princeton and LeClaire.

Businesses and facilities closed

The offices are closed at Modern Woodmen Park, home to the Quad-Cities baseball team, the River Bandits. No home games are scheduled at the park until May 9, when the River Bandits will play the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

The Phoenix restaurant in Davenport posted a sign on its doors that the restaurant, at 111 W. 2nd Street, would be closed because of flooding. "Due to the Mighty Mississippi, we are again flooded this year. The city sewers are backed up into our building."

The Freight House Market and businesses were set to close to the public Friday by the end of the day. The farmers' market will be held at the Scott County Administration Center, 600 W. 4th Street, beginning this weekend.

City-owned River's Edge, 700 W. River Drive, also is closed until floodwaters recede.

The city's compost facility at Railroad Street is closed because of water over the road. Yard waste may be dropped off at the Scott Area Landfill, but no compost products will be available for purchase.

Riverfront parks in Davenport are closed, including LeClaire, Veterans Memorial, Centennial, Marquette Dog Park, the Skate Park and Credit Island.

In Rock Island County

Ben Butterworth Parkway is underwater.

Milltown Coffee, 3800 River Drive temporarily closed because of rising floodwaters.

Portions of the riverfront bike path in Rock Island are closed.

Sunset Marina's fuel dock is closed and pump-out services were discontinued.

Sunset Drive, from 31st Avenue to the park shelter and Skafidas Parkway.

Campbell's Island, an unincorporated community near East Moline, closed to traffic. Residents must use boats to reach some homes.

Is it safe to drive through, play in, or swim in the flood waters?

No.

Floodwaters can carry unseen hazards, including debris and bacteria.

"Just 6 inches of fast-moving water can sweep you away, and 12 inches can float many vehicles," the city of Davenport posted on its Facebook page.

What about utilities?

The Quad-Cities' water treatment plant and wastewater plant do not expect operational issues because of flooding, officials said Friday.

Iowa American Water emphasized that its riverfront treatment plant, which serves 130,000 residents in the Iowa Quad-Cities, is protected by a floodwall constructed in 2013 up to river stage 29.33 feet, about 7 feet above the 2019 record.

"We want to stress to our customers that their drinking water continues to meet all U.S. EPA standards for safety," Randy Moore, president of Iowa American Water, said.

"Iowa American Water continually monitors water quality — sampling the Mississippi River water and the water as it passes through the various stages of the treatment process," a news release stated. "Based on the results of testing, the company has confidence that the water continues to be safe."

Likewise, Davenport doesn't expect flooding to impact operations at its Water Pollution Control Plant, which treats sewage of the Iowa Quad-Cities, Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said. However, once the Mississippi reaches river stage 21 feet, 11 employees will have stay at the plant around the clock as employees can no longer safely shuttle in vehicles to the facility, Gleason said.

"Since the projected crest is 21.6 feet and the weather is relatively dry, we do not foresee any issues at this time," Gleason wrote in an email.

As of Tuesday morning, MidAmerican Energy officials said the company had shut off gas to 60 Iowa Quad-Cities customers and planned to shut off another 30 customers on Campbell's Island.

As of earlier this week, a company spokesperson said conditions did not warrant shutting off electricity.

Photos: Mississippi River continues to rise throughout the Quad Cities, Friday, April, 28