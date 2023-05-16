Luana Stoltenberg is a Republican who resides in Davenport and represents House District 81. She is a pro-life activist and author in her first term in the Iowa House.
Key votes
- Education savings accounts: Yes.
- Property tax reductions: Yes.
- Gender affirming health care ban for minors: Yes.
- Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: Yes.
- Loosening child labor laws: Yes.
Bills sponsored
- House File 510: Bans most abortions from the moment of conception (did not pass).
- House File 508: States that Iowans cannot be compelled to recognize a same-sex marriage (did not pass).
- House File 190: Removes gender identity from the Iowa Civil Rights Code (did not pass).
Successes of the session
“I was very proud this year to pass The Student First Act. I believe every parent deserves the option to send their child to the school they think is best for them. Over the past few years, we’ve heard from many parents expressing frustrations with not having their voices heard by their public school. These parents will now have another option available to them if they so choose. And hopefully, this will result in more public schools actually listening to parents so the kids don’t have to leave. It’s also important to note that we can support our public schools and provide choice to parents. I think this bill accomplished both, along with our other bill to increase SSA funding for education to 3%.”
Disappointments from the session
“This session, the Iowa House passed a bill to protect landowner rights. It required carbon capture pipeline companies to reach voluntary easements for 90% of the land on their route before they could seek to use eminent domain. I thought this bill struck a balance between ensuring that we support our ethanol industry in Iowa while ensuring private property rights are respected. Unfortunately this bill died in the Senate.”