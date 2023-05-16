Norlin Mommsen is a Republican who resides in DeWitt and represents House District 70. He is a farmer and is serving his fifth term in the Iowa House.
Key votes
- Education savings accounts: Yes.
- Property tax reductions: Yes.
- Gender affirming health care ban for minors: Yes.
- Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: Yes.
- Loosening child labor laws: Yes.
Bills sponsored
- House File 69: Creates new projects related to water and soil quality (did not pass).
- House File 312: Changes rules related to registering water vessels (did not pass).
- House File 230: Requires the state to prioritize improvement of U.S. Highway 30 (did not pass).
Successes of the session
"My biggest success happened at the end of the session with the Ag and Natural Resources budget. We got money for foreign animal disease programs. We put additional money toward the administration of the foreign animal disease program, and then we also put money toward the purchase of equipment to be utilized in the event of an outbreak and then also put some money towards the development of a vaccine, so hopefully we prevent anything. Since I'm involved in livestock, that's a big success for me, because at the end of the day it helps benefit my fellow livestock producers."
Disappointments from the session
"The biggest disappointment is the Senate didn't take up my soil health bill. I'm trying to add the words soil health to the soil and water conservation code. It talks about erosion and water. A lot of the emphasis right now coming out of the USDA, a lot of their programs include soil health as part of a project. And so I've been trying to get the word soil health added so it'd be included in our code, and the Senate wouldn't take it up. I'm going to keep trying. I think it's important, especially for future funding opportunities for the state."