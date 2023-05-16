Incumbent Republican Norlin Mommsen faces Democratic challenger Kay Pence.

Mommsen is the clear choice.

The DeWitt farmer has a full slate of local government leadership and public service in his background that helps define how he legislates in the Statehouse. Mommsen was a previous member of the Clinton County Justice Coordinating Commission, formerly served as a Clinton County Soil and Water commissioner and has served as an ambulance volunteer.

During his time in the Iowa Legislature, he has served on the agriculture, appropriations, natural resources, education and transportation committees. He represents the district well and specializes in rural agricultural issues.

Quality of life issues, things that concern all constituents regardless of politics, are his first priority.

If reelected to a fifth term, Mommsen said he intends to focus on child care — an essential issue to all working parents. Mommsen believes that affordable care is hindering Iowans from being able to work, and we agree.

Mommsen believes vouchers will give families a choice for education and that current school funding levels are adequate. While we don’t see eye to eye on education, we believe his experience, time in Des Moines and knowledge of the issues will serve his district well.

Challenger Pence worked as a telephone technician for 27 years before working full time for the union, the Communications Workers of America. She serves as the Iowa Alliance for Retired Americans vice president and as a board member of the Partners of Scott County Watersheds. She believes she would represent both rural and urban residents.

Pence agrees Iowans are being left behind because of a lack of child care. However, Mommsen comes from a stronger position to effect real change in this regard.

Mommsen deserves a new term in office.