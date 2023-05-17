A new car wash at the Five Points intersection in Davenport is a go after the City Council approved a rezoning request last week.

The council voted 6-4 last Wednesday to approve the rezoning, which will pave the way for a South Dakota-based company to tear down buildings at the corner of Hickory Grove Road and Division Street and construct a partially subscription-based car wash.

A spokesperson said the company was "running the numbers right now" and did not yet have information on when construction would start or when the car wash would open for business.

"We hope to zero in on precise dates shortly," said Graham Westra, the company's director of real estate. "We will be building a Silverstar car wash on this location to complement the other Silverstar car washes we have in development in the area."

Westra did not immediately respond to a question about where else in the area the company has car washes in development. The company has 11 locations in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; six in Sioux City; and another six in Fargo, North Dakota; and is planning car washes in Des Moines, Omaha and Milwaukee, according to its website.

How many accidents happen at Five Points?

The decision before the council sparked a discussion on safety at the busy Davenport intersection, which has five points where traffic enters the intersection instead of four: east-west traffic on Locust Street, north-south traffic on Division and a diagonal entry for traffic on Hickory Grove.

Data provided to the Quad-City Times by City Engineer Brian Schadt showed 89 crashes since 2018 within 100 feet of the Five Points intersection. Daily, about 32,000 cars pass through the intersection, according to city data.

Five Points is ranked No. 2 for highest crash rate in the city, behind Brady and 3rd Streets.

At the intersection just northeast of the property, at North Division and Pleasant Streets, where there was debate about eliminating a left turn into the property, there have been 27 crashes since 2018, according to city data.

That includes five crashes involving motorists turning left from Division onto Pleasant Street, which is the statistic Ward 4 Alderman Robby Ortiz told a reporter he was referencing during council debate on whether to eliminate a left-turn into the car wash.

"I care about the closest intersection where this left turn is going to be at," Ortiz said.

At that meeting May 3, Ortiz argued that council members should vote down an amendment eliminating a left turn into the property from Division Street, saying "everybody sees numbers through a different lens, I think an average of five accidents over a five-and-a-third-year period at one of the busiest intersections in Davenport, it's not that high of a number."

Ultimately, he didn't persuade other aldermen. The council voted 7-2 to eliminate that left turn at the recommendation of the city engineer.

Combined, the two intersections average 1.8 crashes per month with 56% of the crashes being rear-end or sideswipe, according to data provided to aldermen.

