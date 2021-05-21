Where do your Rock Island County tax dollars go?

The Rock Island County treasurer's office recently mailed out property tax statements to 62,611 taxpayers. When collected, the amount will equal $271.6 million.
But where does all that money go?
School districts collect the largest portion of tax dollars, making up 56% of the tax bill and equaling $151.2 million. Cities and villages take 15%, and TIF districts collect 8% of taxes.
Treasurer Louisa Ewert said the county loses approximately $2.4 million to TIF districts annually.
"We have also lost state level revenues over the past 10 years due to their financial condition through budget cuts and reductions in disbursement and reimbursement adjustments to local governments," Ewert said.
The county itself keeps 13%, amounting to $35.6 million. That money pays for multiple departments and services, including the justice center and jail, the courthouse annex, the county office building, probation office, animal shelter, public works facility, health department and emergency management office.
Tax dollars pay for county services such as the sheriff's department and the deputies who patrol 452 square miles across the county; the housing of more than 10,000 inmates annually at the jail for all county municipalities and villages; and for 911 dispatchers who handle more than 40,000 calls per year.
The circuit clerk's office handles all court functions, including traffic, small claims, criminal, civil, probate, child support and the collection of fines.
Tax dollars also pay for court services, the state's attorney's office, public defender services, court administration, the recorder's office, county clerk, coroner, assessor's office, auditor, zoning, inspections, GIS mapping, the emergency management office, veteran's assistance, the Child Advocacy Center and University of Illinois education extension.
Tax dollars help fund the county highway department, which maintains more than 202 miles of county roads, culverts and bridges, and includes upkeep such as pavement repairs, plowing, mowing and signage.
"Our county health department provides low-cost options for vaccinations, women’s health, well-baby care, minor medical and educational materials, refugee outreach, environmental health issues and food permits," Ewert said.
"This is what you get from Rock Island County and its employees for a little more than 13 cents on the tax dollar."