Where do your Rock Island County tax dollars go?

The Rock Island County treasurer's office recently mailed out property tax statements to 62,611 taxpayers. When collected, the amount will equal $271.6 million.

But where does all that money go?

School districts collect the largest portion of tax dollars, making up 56% of the tax bill and equaling $151.2 million. Cities and villages take 15%, and TIF districts collect 8% of taxes.

Treasurer Louisa Ewert said the county loses approximately $2.4 million to TIF districts annually.

"We have also lost state level revenues over the past 10 years due to their financial condition through budget cuts and reductions in disbursement and reimbursement adjustments to local governments," Ewert said.

The county itself keeps 13%, amounting to $35.6 million. That money pays for multiple departments and services, including the justice center and jail, the courthouse annex, the county office building, probation office, animal shelter, public works facility, health department and emergency management office.