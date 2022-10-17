Where to grow: Moline landlocked and in need of housing

Landlocked Moline has for decades been eyeing annexation south of the Rock River, but the city now is getting some housing-space relief on the opposite end of town.

City councils have adopted varying development plans over the years, each one analyzing future development needs. Land for new housing is always at or near the top of the list.

Community and Economic Development Director Ryan Hvitløk said homes that cost between $125,000 and $175,000 are snatched up quickly, indicating a supply shortage.

"It certainly would seem to be that we do need some additional housing within the city," Hvitløk said. "We don't have a lot of large tracts of land where a developer could ... put a few dozen homes."

Bordered by Rock Island, East Moline, the Mississippi and Rock rivers, city leaders have long imagined a push toward the Rock River in search of development space.

Third Ward Alderman Mike Wendt said some undeveloped pockets of land around the Quad-City International Airport currently are served by city-owned infrastructure, which could help set the stage for the extension of city utilities.

Any additional land to the south would require annexation.

At the Oct. 4 city council meeting, aldermen voted to begin the process of incorporating eight parcels into Moline since they already have city utilities. Though not a requirement for annexation, the presence of public utilities can accelerate the process.

A previous comprehensive plan outlined future land uses for the area around the airport, including low-density residential south of the airport with commercial developments southeast and north of the airport.

However, much of the land to the south contains bluffs, making it more challenging for development than flat parcels that easily adapt to grid systems for streets. It also makes building there more expensive.

The issues can be overcome, Wendt said, and the fact Moline infrastructure already is in place in some areas means annexation efforts won't start from scratch.

As development south of the river still appears to be years away, existing pockets of the city are being pursued. The downtown is presenting several timely opportunities.

• The former J.C. Penney building at 1701 5th Ave. that was donated to Renew Moline (an economic-development partner) is likely to become a residential space with a mix of retail. President/CEO of Renew Moline Alexandra Elias alluded to the possibility during a meeting last week of Moline's Project Management Team.

"We believe that its future is residential and probably a ground floor with retail," Elias said. It could include about 72 residential units.

• The city recently paid $3.1 million for the Heritage Church property, which includes BridgePointe 485 and the iconic KONE tower, near the old Interstate 74 bridge. A consultant is to be hired to advise the city on a master plan for the multi-acre campus, including how much of it could be used for housing.

• The former Dispatch Publishing building, 1720 5th Ave., is being prepared for redevelopment. While owner Larry Anderson has not revealed his plans for it, some city officials and others have said they think it is likely to be redeveloped as an apartment building.

Wendt said infill will help, given the city's here-and-there inventory of empty lots and unused or under-used upper levels of existing buildings and storefronts. Those projects must comply with zoning regulations that could complicate them, he said.

For instance, converting upper floors of commercial buildings requires additional windows, doors and points of entry/exit, which typically drive up costs.

Hvitløk said some storefronts had residential units above them that have been sitting empty for 30-40 years, and up-to-code renovations can be expensive. But he hopes to have conversations with building inspectors and city officials about making some codes more financially palatable to developers.

"The council has said that we want Moline to really be a city of all ages," Hvitløk said.

He said Moline is capable of satisfying two big demands — gearing downtown housing toward younger professionals and empty nesters while opening up space for larger, single-family homes south of the Rock River.