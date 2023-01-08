Who are Scott County's new lawmakers?

Newly elected state lawmakers will be sworn next week, and five of Scott County's delegation will be fresh faces to state politics.

In Des Moines, committees are the first hurdle for legislation, where members dissect bills and move proposals forward or not.

Rep. Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf, chairs the powerful Appropriations Committee, which crafts spending bills for state government. Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, chairs a new Technology Committee. A web designer, Cournoyer has said she hopes to address cyber security and broadband issues as the leader of the new committee.

Freshmen lawmakers also have their assignments:

Rep.-elect Ken Croken, D-Davenport: Administration & Rules, Labor, Local Government and Ways & Means as well as the Justice Systems Budget Sub-committee within Appropriations.

Sen.-elect Kerry Gruenhagen, R-Walcott: Agriculture, Commerce, Education, Government Oversight, Economic Development

Rep.-elect Luana Stoltenberg, R-Davenport: Local Government, Veteran Affairs, and Natural Resources

Rep.-elect Mike Vondran, R-Davenport: Agriculture, Commerce, Public Safety (Vice Chair), as well as Justice Systems Appropriations

Sen.-elect Scott Webster, R-Bettendorf: Commerce, State Government, Transportation, Judiciary, Technology, and Local Government committees. Additionally, he will serve on the Administration and Regulation Appropriations Subcommittee.

Croken, in a news release, said his assignments are well-suited to his background as a former Genesis Hospital System executive, attorney, workers' rights advocate and former county supervisor.

He plans to host a town-hall-style event at the Eastern Branch of the Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport, on Jan. 21 at 9 a.m. to collect constituent feedback.

Croken said he recruited Sam Rothbardt, a Pleasant Valley graduate studying Strategic Political Communication and Law at Drake University in Des Moines and former Quad-City Times intern.

Webster, a former Bettendorf City Council member, said in a news release that during the campaign, "It was clear (voters') top concerns were controlling government spending, supporting law enforcement and encouraging innovation and opportunity in our state.

"My assignment to these committees for the 2023 legislative session will give me the opportunity to work on those priorities and find common-sense solutions to the issues Iowans are facing."