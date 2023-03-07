A group representing several Quad-City restaurants wants to operate the city-owned Palmer Grill under an agreement the Bettendorf City Council is considering this week.

Finding a third party to take over operations of Palmer Grill, the restaurant and event space at Palmer Hills Golf Course, has been a top priority for the city this year.

Officials say the move would put the restaurant in the hands of a company that could more easily hire staff and operate the restaurant, which was impacted by staffing shortages.

Under the contract, the city would pay Food, Drink, Friends, Inc. $4,000 a month to operate Palmer Grill, 2999 Middle Rd, Bettendorf. The city and restaurant group would split the losses and profits.

Food, Drink, Friends, Inc. is a Quad-Cities restaurant group representing The Blue Iguana in LeClaire, City Limits in Rock Island, Steventon's in LeClaire and The Tangled Wood in Bettendorf, according to its website.

"They have a lot of experience, obviously, with restaurant management," said Kim Kidwell, Bettendorf's director of culture and recreation. "So, I think it'll be a good thing for the community."

The group would take over management April 1, and the contract lasts through the golf season, ending Nov. 15, Kidwell said. The city plans to reevaluate the agreement before it expires once the restaurant group has a few months of operations under its belt.

While the group hasn't finalized the menu, Kidwell said, its leadership has indicated they will serve soups, salads, burgers, and sandwiches.

Under city operation, the Palmer Grill would lose roughly $50,000 a year, Kidwell said. The $4,000 a month payment to the restaurant group was negotiated between the restaurant group and the city as a sort of back-stop to cover anticipated losses, she said.

The city issued a request for proposals on Dec. 13, asking for companies who were interested in serving food and drinks on and off the course. Food, Drink, Friends, Inc. was one of two companies that submitted proposals.

According to the contract, the company will be responsible for operating the restaurant bar, course concessions, and food and beverage service at events, leagues, and outings at Palmer Hills Golf Course.

The agreement excludes the Forge Putting Course, an 18-hole putting green, where the city would continue selling food and drinks. The agreement also splits cleaning responsibilities between the city and the restaurant group.

As for event rentals for graduation or birthday parties, Kidwell said the city decided to leave it up to the restaurant group to decide how much they wanted to handle.

Bettendorf City Attorney Chris Curran noted the professional services agreement gave the city more say in how and when food services are provided, compared to more limited a lease agreement.

"This is a good way to go to see how this works, to get some good data, moving forward," Curran said. "Certainly having a provider like what we have here in front of us, they know the business, and I think will help the food and beverage service at the course moving forward whether this is a long-term agreement or not."

Palmer Grill struggled to find seasonal staff, Kidwell said, especially after the pandemic.

The city held job fairs in an attempt to find an assistant manager for months with no luck, prompting the decision to seek a partner. When the grill manager gave notice of an end-of-year resignation in September, discussions accelerated.

The few full-time staff members were let go, and the city closed Palmer Grill for the winter.

City council members will take a final vote on the resolution accepting the agreement at their meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bettendorf City Hall.