Who sent the mailers attacking a Moline mayoral candidate? Officers for the PAC say it wasn't them -- they left the group a long time ago.

Parsons said he hasn't been to a committee meeting in three or four years. He said the committee unofficially disbanded after the death of Thomas Getz, who, along with some prominent Moline businessmen, helped form the group in 1999.

"It was like the committee just drifted away," Parsons said.

He said he was surprised to see the committee's name on the fliers Tuesday.

"I wondered myself who was involved in it now," Parsons said.

According to the committee's most recent quarterly report to the Illinois State Board of Elections, the organization had $23,045.30 available at the end of the quarter on Dec. 31. It received two donations of $1,000 as recently as March 15 of this year.

The committee transferred $15,000 to the Friends of Stephanie Acri candidate committee on March 11, and $10,000 to the same candidate committee in 2017, when Acri first ran for mayor.

Harris said he was involved in the committee until four or five months ago, but claims he doesn't know who's running it now.