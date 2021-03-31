Who sent the mailers attacking a Moline mayoral candidate? Officers for the PAC say it wasn't them -- they left the group a long time ago.

Two political mailers sent to Moline residents this week stated they were paid for by the Committee for Better City Government, but those listed on campaign finance documents as official officers of the group said they're no longer affiliated with the committee and don't know where the mailer came from.
The fliers, which arrived in mailboxes Tuesday and Wednesday, accused mayoral candidate Sangeetha Rayapati of covering up an incident at Moline High School that allegedly involved a teacher who posted a sex video on social media.
Rayapati is president of the school board and has said she's bound by laws and policies that prevent her from disclosing details.
"Sangeetha Rayapati's reckless actions put our children at risk," the first flier reads. "As School Board President she failed to fire a teacher who admitted to sending pornographic material to minors."
A police report obtained by the Dispatch-Argus and Quad-City Times indicated the teacher said she may have accidentally posted a video to SnapChat and deleted it once she became aware, about 15 minutes later. Police took months to investigate, and prosecutors recently elected not to file any criminal charges.
The fliers also claimed Rayapati used taxpayer dollars to hire expensive lawyers to cover up the case.
Rachel Savage, the district superintendent, declined to answer questions about whether the district had incurred legal charges, stating in an email that she couldn't comment further since the district's investigation of the incident is still pending.
Rayapati's opponent, Mayor Stephanie Acri, declined to answer questions Tuesday about whether she knew about the first flier before it was sent out, but she said it was not sent by her campaign.
Rayapati blasted the fliers in a press conference Tuesday.
The committee
The Illinois State Board of Elections lists two officers for the Committee for Better City Government: John Hunt Harris, the former owner of Isabel Bloom, as the chairman; and Richard Parsons as the treasurer.
Harris and Parsons both said that they are no longer part of the committee and don't know who sent the mailers.
Parsons said he hasn't been to a committee meeting in three or four years. He said the committee unofficially disbanded after the death of Thomas Getz, who, along with some prominent Moline businessmen, helped form the group in 1999.
"It was like the committee just drifted away," Parsons said.
He said he was surprised to see the committee's name on the fliers Tuesday.
"I wondered myself who was involved in it now," Parsons said.
According to the committee's most recent quarterly report to the Illinois State Board of Elections, the organization had $23,045.30 available at the end of the quarter on Dec. 31. It received two donations of $1,000 as recently as March 15 of this year.
The committee transferred $15,000 to the Friends of Stephanie Acri candidate committee on March 11, and $10,000 to the same candidate committee in 2017, when Acri first ran for mayor.
Harris said he was involved in the committee until four or five months ago, but claims he doesn't know who's running it now.
"I don't know. I handed the responsibilities over to some people and I don't know who they've selected to be the chair or anything else. If they don't have that on the filings, then it's unknown to me," Harris said. "It was reformed, and I don't know who's on it, to be honest with you."