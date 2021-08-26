Who will be Davenport's newest alderman? Primary field set for October

Davenport voters will see new faces and have options to choose from when picking a permanent replacement to fill a city council seat vacated this spring.
Four candidates filed paperwork with the Scott County Auditor's Office to run to represent the city's 7th Ward. The ward stretches roughly east to west from Eastern Avenue to North Division Street and north to south from 53rd Street to Central Park Avenue.
Thursday was the deadline for candidates running for Davenport mayor and city council this fall to submit nomination papers to appear on the ballot in the city's Oct. 5 primary election. The top two vote-getters will advance to the general election Nov. 5.
Patrick Peacock resigned his 7th Ward seat at the end of April after serving just over a year.
Joseph Miller, professor and chair of marketing, sales and international business at St. Ambrose University, was temporarily appointed to serve the remainder of Peacock's unexpired term. Miller will not run for the Ward 7 seat in the fall city election, but has endorsed Davenport community organizer Alexandra Dermody.
The four candidates range in political and professional experience. They are Dermody, a volunteer organizer with Quad Cities Interfaith and part-time students at Scott Community College; Derek Cornette, a retired Rock Island Arsenal worker; William Pamperin, a retired railroad engineer; and Rory Nimtz, a business analyst at John Deere.
Dermody
The 20-year-old previously ran in 2019 as a political newcomer and lost to Peacock. Dermody last fall also sought to be appointed to a vacant seat on the Davenport School Board.
Dermody serves on the board of directors for Community Centered Counselling Services, a mental health services organization.
"My experiences serving on these boards, my work as a community organizer, with my unique perspective and approach to solving the problems our city faces is what sets me apart from the competition," Dermody said in a statement announcing her candidacy.
She said she is running on a platform of "bold changes" to push investment and revitalization of Davenport's West End, expand community investment programs, expand and fortify the local economy, and invest in restorative justice reform and public safety.
“We must work to diversify our economy, retain our youth population, and make Davenport a more liveable and welcoming place for all of us," she said.
She's received endorsements from Iowa state Rep. Monica Kurth, D-Davenport; Alderwoman Judith Lee, who represents Davenport's 8th Ward; and Elizabeth VanCamp, who ran for Mayor of Davenport in 2019.
Cornette
Cornette, a first-time candidate, hopes to tighten the city of Davenport's purse strings and shift focus from riverfront development to public safety.
"I don’t necessarily approve of where the city’s priorities are right now," the 69-year-old said of a recently approved city spending plan for projects that would be funded by nearly $41 million the city will receive from the federal government as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
The plan includes $6 million to design and build an outdoor "Adventure Play & Event Lawn" included in city plans for the Main Street Landing project.
"Building things just because you can doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do," Cornette said, adding "the money could be spent better elsewhere," such as providing a police officer attraction and retention package to help address staffing challenges.
Pamperin
Pamperin, 60, said he is running to provide better lines of communication, transparency and outreach between city leaders and Davenport residents and invite more citizens to the table.
"We need to have a little more public input on the future of Davenport," he said. "I think right now that we’re following somebody else’s dream."
The first-time candidate and political newcomer also pointed to increased public safety; fixing city streets, sewers and other infrastructure; and eliminating "forced" city fees for garbage and recycling collection and clean water fee used for the maintenance, repair and improvement of the city's stormwater drainage systems as top policy concerns.
"I think we need to work on our crime and some of the public services need a little critiquing," Pamperin said.
Nimtz
Nimtz, 31, serves on the city of Davenport's Affirmative Action Advisory Commission.
A first-time candidate, he said he is running with a focus on ways to increase efficiency, reduce cost and improve customer service by streamlining and automating more city services. Nimtz, too, said he
"I want to fix foundational problems with the city to fix crime – making sure the city is working with and aligning with (the Davenport school board) to support common goals, and taking a more proactive approach to address homelessness and evictions ... to make sure people are getting housing. People don’t know where to start (to find housing assistance) and that is a problem that needs to be addressed."
Nimtz has an accounting and finance degree from Drake University.
"We need to invest in the city to show returns later, and I believe I have a really good mindset to be able to do that," he said.
Others who filed nomination papers this week for election to Davenport City Council include:
Davenport Mayor: Incumbent Mike Matson and Davenport community organizer and social justice advocate Athena Gilbraith
Aldermen At-large (two seats): Incumbents JJ Condon and Kyle Gripp
Ward 1 Alderman: Incumbent Rick Dunn
Ward 2 Alderman: Incumbent Maria Dickmann and challenger Ron Schwener, father of William Schwener, who was killed in 2011 in a west Davenport farm field when a vehicle driven by his friend lost control and struck William, pinning him against another vehicle. Ron Schwener, a first-time candidate, is a building superintendent for commercial properties in Davenport.
Ward 3 Alderman: Incumbent Marion Meginnis
Ward 4 Alderman: Robby Ortiz. Incumbent Ray Ambrose, Davenport's longest serving alderman, did not file to seek re-election. Ambrose has represented the ward since 1996. Ortiz previously ran unsuccessful for an at-large seat on the council in 2009 and for the 4th Ward seat in 2013.
Ward 5 Alderman: Incumbent Matt Dohrmann and challenger Tim Kelly, who works with adults with disabilities. Kelly was one of six who ran for the open seat in 2019. He lost by 47 votes in a crowded October primary.
Ward 6 Alderman: Incumbent Ben Jobgen
Ward 8 Alderman: Incumbent Judith Lee