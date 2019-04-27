WINNERS
Gamblers — Betting on pro, college and fantasy sports legalized
Farmers — New rural housing/broadband incentives, hemp production and trespassing protection
Drinkers — Canned cocktails with higher alcohol content approved
Property taxpayers — New transparency, local tax limitations
Chronic-pain sufferers — New expansion in Iowa’s medical cannabis law
Tobacco/vape users — Legal age to possess stays at 18
Family caregivers — Get home-care help after hospital stays
Ride-sharing businesses — No new insurance requirements
LOSERS
Speeders — Traffic enforcement camera ban failed
Released felons — Still can’t vote
College students — Prospects for higher tuition
Highway safety advocates — No ban on hand-held devices while driving
Electric car owners — Subject to new registration fee
Animal lovers — No enhanced penalties for those who abuse, neglect or torture animals
Major electric utilities — Can’t charge a new fee to most customers with solar panels
Attorney general — Restrictions on joining national lawsuits without permission