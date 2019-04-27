{{featured_button_text}}
030619-Iowa-State-Capitol-013

Iowa House of Representatives at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM

WINNERS

Gamblers — Betting on pro, college and fantasy sports legalized

Farmers — New rural housing/broadband incentives, hemp production and trespassing protection

Drinkers — Canned cocktails with higher alcohol content approved

Property taxpayers — New transparency, local tax limitations

Chronic-pain sufferers — New expansion in Iowa’s medical cannabis law

Tobacco/vape users — Legal age to possess stays at 18

Family caregivers — Get home-care help after hospital stays

Ride-sharing businesses — No new insurance requirements

LOSERS

Speeders — Traffic enforcement camera ban failed

Released felons — Still can’t vote

College students — Prospects for higher tuition

Highway safety advocates — No ban on hand-held devices while driving

Electric car owners — Subject to new registration fee

Animal lovers — No enhanced penalties for those who abuse, neglect or torture animals

Major electric utilities — Can’t charge a new fee to most customers with solar panels

Attorney general — Restrictions on joining national lawsuits without permission

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0