WHO'S NEWS: Moline Community Development director O’Brien to retire after 4 years

Jayne O’Brien will retire from the Moline Community Development Corporation on Aug 31.
She has been director for four years.
The organization focuses on improving neighborhoods and working on revitalization programs and projects.
O'Brien has collaborated with local and regional grant funding organizations with a goal of improving neighborhood beautification and ensuring residential safety in partner neighborhoods. Investments, grants and in-kind totals have exceeded $250,000.
“We are grateful for all of the amazing work that Jayne has done for the residents of our community,” said Adam Meuser, chair of the Moline CDC. “We will miss her passion and devotion to making Moline neighborhoods stronger. We are excited that she is able to retire to spend more time in Florida and traveling with her family.”
O’Brien serves as the 4th Ward Alderman for the City of East Moline and as board president for Mercado on 5th. Prior to joining the Moline CDC, O’Brien was the executive director of the Moline Public Schools Foundation.