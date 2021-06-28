 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Why a Davenport sinkhole is gurgling neon green liquid
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Why a Davenport sinkhole is gurgling neon green liquid

  • 0

Don't worry. Radioactive or retromutagen ooze is not spewing from beneath Davenport.

A mysterious sinkhole appeared over the weekend, swallowing a portion of an east Davenport street.

And Monday it looked like it was filled with neon green water, sparking memories of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Ghostbusters or Nickelodeon slime.

City of Davenport public works officials were busy Monday morning investigating what caused a sinkhole to swallow a portion of East Locust Street.

The sinkhole was first reported Saturday morning, closing E. Locust between Lorton Avenue and Forest Road. Crews briefly re-opened a section of the road to one lane of travel in each direction before closing E. Locust Saturday evening between Woodland and Kenwood avenues as the sink hole "is creeping across the road," according to a city of Davenport Facebook post.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The nontoxic, fluorescent dye is used to trace water flow and check for sewer leaks to help workers identify the cause of sinkholes, cave-ins and other holes in the ground, according to news reports. Think of doctors injecting contrast agents into the body to enhance and improve the quality of MRI images.

"Crews are currently televising sanitary lines to identify the root cause,"said Robbin Dunn, communications and preparedness manager for the Davenport Public Works Department. "At this time, it appears a large section of the sewer main and adjacent water main will require repairs. Locust will likely be closed between Woodland and Kenwood for at least two weeks while repairs are made."

Motorists should follow marked detour routes along Eastern Avenue to Kimberly Road to Locust Street/Middle Rd.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Juul to pay $40M in teen vaping suit settlement

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News