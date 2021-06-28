Why a Davenport sinkhole is gurgling neon green liquid

Don't worry. Radioactive or retromutagen ooze is not spewing from beneath Davenport.

A mysterious sinkhole appeared over the weekend, swallowing a portion of an east Davenport street.

And Monday it looked like it was filled with neon green water, sparking memories of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Ghostbusters or Nickelodeon slime.

City of Davenport public works officials were busy Monday morning investigating what caused a sinkhole to swallow a portion of East Locust Street.

The sinkhole was first reported Saturday morning, closing E. Locust between Lorton Avenue and Forest Road. Crews briefly re-opened a section of the road to one lane of travel in each direction before closing E. Locust Saturday evening between Woodland and Kenwood avenues as the sink hole "is creeping across the road," according to a city of Davenport Facebook post.

The nontoxic, fluorescent dye is used to trace water flow and check for sewer leaks to help workers identify the cause of sinkholes, cave-ins and other holes in the ground, according to news reports. Think of doctors injecting contrast agents into the body to enhance and improve the quality of MRI images.