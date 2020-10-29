Why is there a Second Amendment proposition on the Rock Island County ballot?

Rock Island County voters may be wondering why there is a ballot proposition on the general election ballot asking them to affirm an amendment that's been part of the U.S. Constitution since 1791.

The proposition reads, "Should the Illinois General Assembly protect a citizen's right to keep and bear arms as defined by the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution?" Voters are asked to mark "yes" or "no."

Rock Island County Republican Party Chairman Drue Mielke said his members felt it was necessary to send a message to state legislators who have passed bills that could be perceived as threats to the right to keep and bear arms.

"Yes, it's in the Constitution, but our legislators have been passing bills that are in direct opposition to that," Mielke said. "In a perfect world, you would think it goes without saying. We want our legislators to be conscious of that.