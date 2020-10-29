Why is there a Second Amendment proposition on the Rock Island County ballot?

Rock Island County voters may be wondering why there is a ballot proposition on the general election ballot asking them to affirm an amendment that's been part of the U.S. Constitution since 1791.
The proposition reads, "Should the Illinois General Assembly protect a citizen's right to keep and bear arms as defined by the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution?" Voters are asked to mark "yes" or "no."
Rock Island County Republican Party Chairman Drue Mielke said his members felt it was necessary to send a message to state legislators who have passed bills that could be perceived as threats to the right to keep and bear arms.
"Yes, it's in the Constitution, but our legislators have been passing bills that are in direct opposition to that," Mielke said. "In a perfect world, you would think it goes without saying. We want our legislators to be conscious of that.
"This is ultimately a message to the legislators to be conscious of the bills they are passing. A lot of constituents in our county deem these bills to be unconstitutional. This is the citizens' voice."
Mielke said the proposition is non-binding and cannot be enforced, no matter the outcome.
Mielke, who is also a county board member, attempted to get board members to approve Rock Island County as a gun sanctuary in Nov. 2019, but the resolution did not advance after it failed in the governance, health and administration committee.
Mielke said dozens of other counties, including Henry County, have passed the resolution.
"There is no better way to represent the voice of the people other than to ask them through the ballot," he said.
Party members successfully got it on the ballot when Russell Christ and other precinct committeemen circulated petitions. When enough signatures were collected, it was placed on the ballot.
"They knocked on doors regardless of party affiliation because it is a non-partisan issue," Mielke said. "There are a lot of people who agree with this; it crosses party lines. When you have an issue that crosses party lines ... I would be very surprised if it doesn't pass."
Mielke said he has not heard directly from any legislators.
