Why plans for backup wells by Iowa American Water have Davenport aldermen concerned

Davenport aldermen raised concerns Wednesday over an ordinance that would clear the way for Iowa American Water Company to drill more wells in the city to provide a redundant potable water supply.
Aldermen voted, 8-0, to approve the first of three readings to amend city code to provide at least 200 feet of separation between any public water supply well and any source of contamination.
The ordinance prohibits the "construction of any source of contamination" or "alteration to a source of contamination that exists" within 200 feet of any public water supply well. Such language is required by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to grant construction permits for the wells, according to city staff.
The Scott County Emergency Management Agency has partnered with Iowa American Water to install wells to provide a redundant water supply for the Iowa Quad-Cities.
The two entities, along with Genesis Health System, also partnered to drill a well on the campus of Genesis Medical Center East to provide water to keep the hospital running in the event a catastrophe — such as a tornado, train derailment or breach in the flood wall — cut off service from Iowa American Water. The project is still being designed, according to Iowa American Water.
"I fully believe that a backup system for our hospital in water was needed," Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said, even "knowing the concerns of where it was going to go" in an area surrounded by homes.
Matson and other aldermen, however, said they were surprised to now see plans for a large expansion beyond the Genesis campus, without the ability to guide or have a say in where they're located.
"So it sounds to me like there are a lot of factors built in on where these things can be located, except for the questions about nuisance to residential areas," Ald. Judith Lee, Ward 8, said.
Ald. Marion Meginnis, Ward 3, and Ald. Matt Dohrmann, Ward 5, raised similar concerns with the proposed ordinance, which will come back before the city council for further consideration later this month.
"The only thing this council has had before it is a discussion of what is happening at the Genesis site," Meginnis said. "This ordinance would seem to allow this to happen without further council oversight, and that concerns me.
"We got some details through the Genesis project of the impact on the surrounding neighborhoods, the drilling," Meginnis said. "If we just have it that this can go anywhere in our city a company wants to put it, then that's pretty scary to me."
Dohrmann suggested the ordinance be amended by adding language requiring city council review and approval of well locations, which Matson and other aldermen seemed to favor.
"We've got to protect the good people that live in Davenport, not only with our water system, but their quality of life," Ald. Ray Ambrose, Ward 4, said of disruptions caused by well construction.
Brad Nielsen, vice president of Iowa American Water, said the utility conducted a "risk and resilience" study of its water system in 2019.
"The Mississippi River is our sole source of water supply for the area," Nielsen said. "And while the source is very reliable, it would be an issue if there were a series of unlikely circumstances that would occur, we would not have a backup source of supply if that did occur."
Nielsen said the utility discussed various strategies and decided the most advantageous was to install a series of five to seven wells providing about 12 million to 16 million gallons per day of additional capacity into the Iowa Quad-Cities.
Nielsen said construction of the wells would occur over 10 to 15 years.
Creating a redundant water source, he said, will enhance the reliability of water service as well as provide extra capacity to respond to "reasonably anticipated" growth in the Iowa Quad-Cities and meet water demand to years to come, he said. And it will be less costly to treat.
"While the Mississippi River is abundant, the makeup of the water is constantly changing, which means the way we treat the water in order to meet and exceed state and federal water-quality standards has to change as well," Nielsen said. "The advantage of ground water is that it's a lot more stable ... and less expensive."