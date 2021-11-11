Why plans for backup wells by Iowa American Water have Davenport aldermen concerned

Matson and other aldermen, however, said they were surprised to now see plans for a large expansion beyond the Genesis campus, without the ability to guide or have a say in where they're located.

"So it sounds to me like there are a lot of factors built in on where these things can be located, except for the questions about nuisance to residential areas," Ald. Judith Lee, Ward 8, said.

Ald. Marion Meginnis, Ward 3, and Ald. Matt Dohrmann, Ward 5, raised similar concerns with the proposed ordinance, which will come back before the city council for further consideration later this month.

"The only thing this council has had before it is a discussion of what is happening at the Genesis site," Meginnis said. "This ordinance would seem to allow this to happen without further council oversight, and that concerns me.

"We got some details through the Genesis project of the impact on the surrounding neighborhoods, the drilling," Meginnis said. "If we just have it that this can go anywhere in our city a company wants to put it, then that's pretty scary to me."

Dohrmann suggested the ordinance be amended by adding language requiring city council review and approval of well locations, which Matson and other aldermen seemed to favor.