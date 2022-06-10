Wife of inmate at Thomson relieved to hear prison is under federal investigation

The wife of an inmate at Thomson prison said she was relieved to hear the prison was under federal investigation for the alleged abuse of inmates and overuse of solitary confinement.

Shawanna Edwards said her husband, Jackie Edwards, had been in solitary confinement at USP Thomson since April 13. Jackie Edwards, 61, is serving the remainder of a five-year sentence for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., announced Thursday that the U.S. Department of Justice Inspector General's Office had opened an investigation into Thomson Federal Prison amid the allegations of abuse and the deaths of seven inmates over a two-year period.

"Not only should they investigate, but they should follow through with criminal prosecution against these officials who have violated the detainees," Shawanna Edwards said. "They should also find alternate solutions to their disciplinary actions used such as solitary confinement. To have someone in a 7-by-10-foot cell 23 hours out of the day is inhumane. What is learned from these extremes?"

Edwards said solitary confinement could lead to mental illness, post traumatic stress disorder, anxiety attacks and paranoia. She questioned how productive inmates would be in society after experiencing such treatment.

"Opening up a federal investigation is good; following through with prosecution is better," she said. "Changing laws is the goal. If the head is corrupt, the tail will follow. We have to hold these officials accountable.

"Until my husband is home safe, and even after, I will spread awareness of prison abuse and corruption."

Durbin also called for the immediate replacement of Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal. Despite Cavajal's announcement in January that he would resign, he remains in charge of the BOP.

Durbin, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said a hearing would be held in the upcoming weeks on the Bureau of Prisons and allegations of abuse and death at USP Thomson.

