Will Reynolds' school voucher bill finally pass? Some Scott County GOP lawmakers hope not

Some Scott County Republican state lawmakers hope the Iowa legislative session comes to a close without making law taxpayer-funded scholarships for students to switch to private schools.

The proposal is one of the main sticking points as the Iowa legislature nears adjournment.

Backed by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds as one of her main legislative priorities, the Iowa Senate passed a bill largely along party lines that would grant taxpayer-funded vouchers to up to 10,000 qualifying low-to-moderate income families to be used for tuition and books at private schools.

Reynolds’ Students First Act would allocate $55.2 million for students who transfer to private schools. Each student who uses a voucher would receive roughly $5,500, or about 70% of the state's $7,500 per-pupil allocation for students who attend Iowa's k-12 public schools.

Proponents of the bill say it creates opportunities for more families to provide their children with the education choice that’s best for them.

There remains some opposition among House Republicans, however, which caused a similar proposal to flounder last year, especially among Republicans from rural districts who fear students leaving would hurt already small schools.

Rep. Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf, who chairs the powerful budget-writing House Appropriations Committee, said he opposed the governor’s plan because it included sending some of the leftover per-pupil aid to districts with fewer than 500 students, a change Reynolds made to try to win over some rural Iowa lawmakers.

For example, if a student transfers from Bettendorf or Pleasant Valley school districts to Davenport Assumption High School, instead of all the leftover $2,000 in state funding going to those schools, some of the money "goes to Ringgold County."

"I can’t support that,” Mohr said Saturday during a legislative forum with Scott County state lawmakers at the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency in Bettendorf.

Rep. Ross Paustian, R-Walcott, who isn’t running for reelection to the statehouse, said he had consistently opposed the taxpayer-funded private school tuition help.

The House needs 51 votes to pass the bill, and Democrats are unified in opposition. Paustian said there were about 15 to 20 Republicans opposed to the measure in the House, where the GOP has a 59-seat majority.

“We aren't even close to enough votes in the House,” Paustian said in response to a question from a forum attendee about the fate of the voucher bill. “Now, you know, you're not home free until we adjourn. So, you know, they attach that to some bill that 15 or 20 current 'no' votes say, 'I've got to have that bill' so they'll vote for it. I don't really see that happening. But, I'm ready for the session to be over. This is my last session. That's one thing (on private school tuition assistance) ... I'll come home and say ‘I did not support that.’”

The only Republican senator in attendance, Chris Cournoyer, a Republican from LeClaire who voted for the Senate bill, did not comment on the private school scholarships and left 15 minutes early to take her kids to a band solo festival.

Rep. Cindy Winckler, D-Davenport, said the state already offered $20 million in tax credits for donations to a private school fund, which she said private schools then used to offset tuition for low-income families.

“Those are, again, taxpayer dollars that pay tuition to private entities,” Winckler said.

Rishi Wagle, a student at the University of Iowa pursuing a master's in music education, said educators and future educators like him felt on edge with certain lawmakers' attempts to criminalize teachers who distributed materials lawmakers find offensive.

"Reynolds, in her reelection announcement speech, said, 'You shouldn't have to wake up every morning and worry about the next thing that the government is going to do to you, your business or your children,'" Wagle said. "And unfortunately, as an educator under this administration in Iowa, that's exactly how it feels. Laws that fundamentally change what teachers do every day or pass effective immediately."

Cournoyer, in response, said she and most lawmakers did not support the measure that would've added criminal penalties for teachers who distributed certain books. She pointed to state student loan forgiveness programs in the state for teachers who graduated from state schools and instructor partnerships for music educators.

Maternal health

Lawmakers were asked by the forum’s sponsor AAUW, to comment on a proposal passed by the senate that would give state funding to nonprofit anti-abortion centers and extend Medicaid coverage post-childbirth.

Cournoyer voted for the bill and said the measure remained one legislative action she was most proud of.

“I talked with my colleagues about doing something to support maternal health support women that are in crisis pregnancies, unplanned pregnancies, not only support them through the pregnancy, but through the birth and then also beyond in their postpartum time,” Cournoryer said.

Hammering out the budget

In order to come to a close, GOP leaders also need to come to an agreement on the state’s $8.2 billion budget. Mohr, who chairs the appropriations committee, highlighted throughout the forum that the House has passed its budget bills.

“I think it's time for the Legislature to adjourn,” Mohr said. “Together in the House, we put together, I think, a very responsible budget that moves Iowa forward. We've passed good legislation this year. Some of the legislation we've all been concerned about hasn't passed.”

