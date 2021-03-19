Will the Rock Island County Courthouse be sold, rather than torn down? The County Board votes Monday.

The old Rock Island County courthouse is one step closer to being saved from the wrecking ball.
County board members will hold a special meeting at noon Monday to consider a purchase agreement of the courthouse with developer Joe Lemon, who will renovate the building and lease it to the federal government for use as a federal district courthouse — if the government chooses his proposal.
It is a dramatic turn of events from three years ago, when county board members voted to demolish the historic building to make way for green space and two years after Landmarks Illinois and six additional plaintiffs sued the county to stop demolition.
More recent plans revealed the land the courthouse sits on was hoped to be used as the site for a to-be-constructed juvenile detention center.
County Administrator Jim Snider said Lemon will have until 3 p.m. March 19 to submit his proposal to board members for review over the weekend. The county and Lemon held a meeting Thursday, March 18 at 4 p.m. to discuss how to move forward.
"We had a ZOOM meeting to discuss his proposal," Snider said. "The clerk's office received a petition from board members with the required number of signatures to hold a special meeting on Monday. We are responding to the will of the board to explore it.
"The conversation with Mr. Lemon was to be more clear with his offer. It was a good exchange."
Snider said Lemon will attend Monday's meeting in person.
"We're hopeful he'll provide more information so the board can be informed," Snider said. "I expect a more detailed proposal from him."
Lemon said Thursday he left the draft agreement largely blank per the request of board member David Adams so that details such as purchase price and conditions could be negotiated.
"Whatever they want to sell the building for, I think saving them the cost of demolition should be considered," Lemon said. "I have no personal interest in this; but the highest and best use of this (building) will be as a federal courthouse."
If board members vote Monday to approve the purchase agreement with Lemon, the power shifts to the federal government. Lemon has until 5 p.m. Monday to submit the signed agreement to the General Services Administration (GSA) for their consideration to use the old courthouse as the next site of the federal courthouse for the Central District of Illinois.
Government tour of the courthouse
Representatives from the GSA toured the building virtually on Monday, March 15.
Due to safety concerns, the tour was conducted through video by a handful of courthouse advocates: Mary Fuhr; Mike Bell; architect Pat Mahar; a professional videographer, and two production assistants, who were paid for by courthouse supporters. The county was represented by State's Attorney Dora Villarreal and Assistant State's Attorney Kathy Swett.
Mary Fuhr said the 90-minute tour revealed some surprises — the abandoned building is in much better shape than she anticipated.
"The basement was in really good shape, especially considering there has been no (electricity or heat) in that building for two years," Fuhr said. "I was down in the basement for 45 minutes and had no problem breathing."
Fuhr said she observed a large hole in the north side of the building on an upper floor, damage likely done by workers when the building was being cleared of asbestos.
"The rotunda looked good," she said. "I didn't see any mold and I noticed no smell. The GSA asked a lot of questions, they asked for closeups of the ceiling and foundation, which looked really good. I saw no evidence of rats or raccoons. It was a good tour."
Board members explain "No" votes
Board members who voted against moving forward with negotiating a purchase agreement with Lemon during Tuesday night's board meeting now say their "no" votes were in opposition to the "watered down" motion read by board member Kai Swanson, and that they support moving forward with Lemon.
Board member David Adams made the original motion for Villarreal and Snider to negotiate with Lemon on a purchase agreement of the courthouse, as long as it remains a courthouse, and to end the lawsuit with Landmarks Illinois. But board members immediately voted to go into closed session to discuss details, despite there being a motion on the floor. After returning from the 60-minute closed session, an entirely new motion was read by Swanson as, "to continue to work in good faith to explore the federal courthouse bid submission."
The motion passed. Only board members Carla Enburg, Lauren Boswell-Loftin and Robert Westpfahl opposed.
Westpfahl said later he was voting against Swanson's altered motion and that he was in support of Adams' original motion. He said he has "always been on the side of the courthouse." Westpfahl was one of the original six board members who voted against demolishing the historic courthouse in July, 2018.
Enburg said her "no" vote had to do with exploring other bid submissions.
"I do, however, agree that if we will be exploring bid submissions for the federal courthouse that it needs to be done in good faith," Enburg said.
Boswell-Loftin said her vote "was not to not switch the vote when there was already a motion on the floor. I thought the vote was to switch the motions. That's what I was voting against."
"The courthouse is in my county board district," she said. "I've been a supporter of saving the courthouse ever since I've been on the board and that feeling has not changed."