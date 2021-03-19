Will the Rock Island County Courthouse be sold, rather than torn down? The County Board votes Monday.

More recent plans revealed the land the courthouse sits on was hoped to be used as the site for a to-be-constructed juvenile detention center.

County Administrator Jim Snider said Lemon will have until 3 p.m. March 19 to submit his proposal to board members for review over the weekend. The county and Lemon held a meeting Thursday, March 18 at 4 p.m. to discuss how to move forward.

"We had a ZOOM meeting to discuss his proposal," Snider said. "The clerk's office received a petition from board members with the required number of signatures to hold a special meeting on Monday. We are responding to the will of the board to explore it.

"The conversation with Mr. Lemon was to be more clear with his offer. It was a good exchange."

Snider said Lemon will attend Monday's meeting in person.

"We're hopeful he'll provide more information so the board can be informed," Snider said. "I expect a more detailed proposal from him."

Lemon said Thursday he left the draft agreement largely blank per the request of board member David Adams so that details such as purchase price and conditions could be negotiated.