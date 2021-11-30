With expiration of TIF districts, Silvis’ general fund to receive boost

Silvis is preparing to collect more money into its general fund after two tax-increment finance districts expire this year.
In Illinois, cities are required to hold a hearing of truth and taxation if the city increases its tax collection by more than 5%.
Silvis will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. Dec. 6 at city council chambers. The levy will then come before the council twice, with a final vote at a meeting on Dec. 21. City Administrator Nevada Lemke emphasized that the numbers won’t be finalized until after the votes.
Sometimes, that increased collection is because a city increases taxes on individuals.
That’s not the case for Silvis, which will begin to collect property taxes into its general fund on tax-increment finance districts that expired.
The city is expected to collect an estimated $1,905,852, which is 14.88% more than the previous year, in property taxes this year, Lemke said.
The city will keep the same taxing rate, which means residents’ property taxes won’t be raised by the city of Silvis.
The general fund is used for city-wide expenses: fire and police protection and pension, the library, garbage service, salaries, liability insurance, parks and recreation, to name a few.
Previously, tax dollars from the increased value of the properties in the tax-increment finance districts went into a fund that paid for eligible development costs and projects solely in those districts.
Now, those dollars will be split between taxing bodies, including the city of Silvis, the Silvis school district, United Township High School, the county, Black Hawk Community College, and Metro mass transit.
In a roundabout way, Lemke said the TIF expiration means the city will take in less money than in recent years while the TIF districts were active, but that money previously was earmarked only for eligible development projects in those districts. Now, the money go toward all taxing bodies, and the city's portion will fund services for the entire city of Silvis.
“It is exciting to see the TIFs preformed how they were supposed to,” Lemke said. “And now they’ll benefit the whole community.”
The two districts – Districts 4 and 5 -- are located in south Silvis. District 4, especially, includes several housing developments that raised the tax assessed value (EAV) by more than 35 times, from about $313,000 in 1997 (about $532,000 in today's money) when the TIF district was established, to $11.67 million in fiscal 2020, according to a city of Silvis report to the Illinois Comptroller.
Silvis collected $1.17 million in increment property taxes in fiscal 2020 from the same district. Over the 23-year life of District 4, the TIF collected $15.98 million for development incentives.
United Township High School Superintendent Jay Morrow previously said the district will “certainly benefit financially from the expiration of the two TIF districts.”
Morrow added, however, like all TIF projects, there is no way to answer whether the projects would have occurred if it were not for the TIF.