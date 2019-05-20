Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason says area residents affected at major Mississippi River flood stages should be attentive of the weather patterns over the coming days as storms could lead to additional flooding.
As of Monday afternoon, the river level was at 16.6 feet and slowly rising with possible rainfall predicted through Tuesday. Gleason said the city is taking its flood-fighting approach on day-by-day-basis as information from the National Weather Service becomes available, saying those residents and businesses impacted at between 18- and 20-foot crests should keep notice of forecasts and updates on the city’s website.
While the current forecasts are relatively mild, there’s potential for the river to reach an 18-foot level “if we get hit by every single storm just right,” Gleason said.
Davenport is still recovering from the worst flooding event in recent memory after a temporary barrier holding back the Mississippi River broke on April 30, sending gushing water through the heart of downtown. Those recovery efforts are still underway, Gleason said, but the city is also prepared for the possibility of rebuilding the temporary flood wall this week if the river is predicted to keep rising.
Were the river to hit that stage again, Gleason said weather officials think it’ll happen in the earlier part of next week. To avoid working through the Memorial Day weekend, she said public works crews might re-install the barrier this week depending on the weather outcomes.
"It is really gonna be a day-to-day decision,” Gleason said. “We have the sand in the dump trucks, we have the temporary flood barrier on our flatbed trucks, so basically from the moment we say ‘go’ all of our streets crews will get diverted off of their other work and go do that wall installation, which will generally take a single 12-hour shift with the entire department.”
“Because it’s such a time intensive activity and such an expensive activity we don’t want to set it unless we absolutely have to,” she added.