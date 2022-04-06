 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
With session winding down, see what's left on Scott County lawmakers's to-do list

Feb. 19, 2022 Scott County legislative forum

Iowa Rep. Phyllis Thede, D-Bettendorf, listens to a question during a legislative forum Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Davenport. The forum was sponsored by the League of United Latin American Citizens Council 10 and Metrocom NAACP #4019.

 Tom Barton

Scott County lawmakers will gather Saturday for the last in a series of forums to discuss and answer questions about legislation advancing in the Iowa General Assembly.

Among issues left on state lawmakers' to-do list as they approach the unofficial target date for adjournment include public and private education policy and crafting the state’s $8.2 billion budget.

The Davenport-Bettendorf branch of the American Association of University Women will host the final of four Scott County legislative forums from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency located at 729 21st St. in Bettendorf.

Scott County residents can attend in-person or remotely via Zoom and can meet individually with legislators before the forum during a scheduled reception from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

For more information, including attending by Zoom, go to the Scott County Legislative Forum Facebook page at www.facebook.com/scottcountylegislativeforum.

Maggie Tinsman

Former Iowa State Sen. Maggie Tinsman 

Former Iowa Senator and Scott County Supervisor Maggie Tinsman convened the group of six local nonprofit organizations to bring bipartisan candidate forums back to Scott County.

"The purpose of the forums is to ask questions of our Iowa legislators — both Republican and Democrat senators and representatives about issues of concern to us. Our goal is to encourage courteous civil discourse. We urge attendees to be respectful of all legislators as well as of those asking questions or listening to the discussion," Tinsman stated in a news release.

