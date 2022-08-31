Wolf Carbon Solutions hesitant to commit to taking eminent domain off the table, reps say in Scott County public meeting

The company proposing to build a carbon dioxide-capturing pipeline connecting ADM plants in Iowa emphasized it doesn't want to force landowners into easement agreements.

But company representatives at a public hearing Wednesday hesitated to commit to taking eminent domain off the table for tricky land areas, such as crossing the Mississippi River.

Wolf Carbon Solutions, with ADM, wants to build a 280-mile pipeline connecting ADM plants in Cedar Rapids and Clinton with an underground storage site in central Illinois that would be eligible for federal subsidies.

The planned path of the pipeline runs through eastern Iowa, including Scott and Clinton counties and crosses under the Mississippi River between Princeton and LeClaire. Company President David Schmunk said the pipeline would reduce carbon dioxide from going into the atmosphere. Schmunk said Wolf wanted to attract other industries, such as high-emission cement companies, to plug in to the pipeline.

Carbon dioxide produced from the ethanol-making process would be dried out and compressed before being moved by a 16-20-inch pipeline to be stored 5,000 feet underground in a rock formation site in central Illinois.

Dozens of residents queried and spoke in opposition to the pipeline at an informational meeting facilitated by the Iowa Utilities Board on Wednesday in Davenport. Several questioned what the company planned to do if land owners refused to voluntarily grant the company an easement to run the pipeline through their property.

"I am comforted by the knowledge that you have never sought eminent domain, and that you don't intend to start with this project, but is Wolf Carbon Solutions prepared to commit to taking eminent domain off the table?" asked Ken Croken, Scott County supervisor and Democratic candidate for statehouse District 97.

"Our commitment is that we will do whatever we possibly can to try to get this done without eminent domain," President of Wolf, David Schmunk replied, adding that the company would refile for a larger corridor to find willing landowners.

"The reason we're hesitant to make that commitment is there's certain areas, for instance, crossing the rivers where we have to go to a specific point to cross the river and if those landowners on that side of the river say no you can't,that would put the whole project in jeopardy," Schmunk said.

Another carbon pipeline in Iowa, submitted by Summit, filed for use of eminent domain in 681 miles of pipeline. The Iowa Utilities Board hasn't yet issued a decision in that case.

Other residents raised concerns with public notice of the informational meeting. Not every landowner in the two-mile corridor was notified of the meeting. Iowa Utilities Board Chair Geri Huser said she didn't think the company violated Iowa law, which dictates just that the company must notify landowners before surveying land or negotiating with them.

Laurie Edge, from Dixon, questioned the company's plan to train local emergency personnel to respond in an emergency with the pipeline. Dixon relies on a volunteer fire department, and she wondered what kind of training and resources the company would provide to a small department without experience on pipelines. Company representatives said were working on a plan to provide training.

Huser encouraged Edge to submit her questions to the Iowa Utility Board docket so the company had to respond in the record.

Not all residents in Scott County said they opposed it -- Olivia Warren, a business attraction manager with the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, said scouting companies often ask for sites with access to a carbon pipeline. The county's lack of one, she said, sometimes puts the Quad-Cities on a lower rung for companies looking for somewhere to locate.

A local union representative, too, praised Wolf for committing to use locally sourced labor paid at prevailing wage to build the pipeline.

Scott County Board of Supervisors Chair Ken Beck asked Wolf company representatives for more information on the number of jobs created by the pipeline.

As part of the process, Wolf Carbon Solutions will be required to submit a land restoration plan and emergency response.

Wolf also has a plan for one-time compensation for land owners for temporary and permanent easements, and an up-to four-year compensation plan for crop losses.

In the case the company applies for and is approved to use eminent domain, a county commission would determine compensation for land owners.

After public meetings conclude, Wolf can begin to contact land owners to negotiate.

Wolf can't file a petition for a permit with the Iowa Utilities Board until 30 days after the final public meeting, which is scheduled virtually for 6 p.m. Sept. 19.

After that, the Iowa Utilities Board would hold a hearing and make it's decision on whether to allow the pipeline to move forward. If the Iowa Utilities Board approves Wolf's permit, the company plans to start operating the pipeline by 2025.

Nick Noppinger, senior vice president of corporate development, declined to say how much the company estimated to receive in federal subsidies, but said the project wouldn't be feasible without them.

When asked about the storage capacity of Mt. Simon in Illinois, Noppinger said a well could store 30 million tons of CO2, which he estimated to be about 30 years worth of storage. He said that if that would run out and there's still need for carbon storage, another well could be drawn.