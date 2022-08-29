Wolf CO2 pipeline public meetings this week in Scott, Clinton counties

Eastern Iowans can voice their opinions this week on a proposed carbon pipeline that's expected to route through Clinton and Scott counties.

The pipeline proposed by Wolf Carbon Solutions, would connect ADM ethanol plants in Cedar Rapids and Clinton to an underground CO2 storage site in Illinois, and runs through five eastern Iowa counties, including Scott and Clinton.

The Iowa Utilities Board is hosting two informational meetings in the area, one at 6 p.m. in Clinton County and one at noon Wednesday in Scott County.

At the meetings, Wolf is required to provide individual county maps that identify the corridor and pipeline location, as well as parcel-specific maps for each landowner and resident of land in the path of the pipeline.

A presentation filed by Wolf Carbon Solutions emphasizes voluntary negotiations with land owners, rather than use of eminent domain. The company pointed to another pipeline the company's affiliate owns and operates called the Alberta Carbon Trunk Line. The company said the pipeline started operating in 2020 and was "voluntarily negotiated with landowners and rights-holders without using the right of eminent domain or condemnation."

The presentation includes a commitment to compensation for landowners who lose crops. According to the presentation, the first year's would-be yields would be 100% compensated. By year four, 40% of yields would be compensated.

According to the presentation, Wolf Carbon Solutions is responsible for reclamation after construction of the pipeline and to monitor and repair post-construction, plus "appropriate crop damages and inconvenience costs provided to landowner," according to the presentation.

Across the state, Wolf claimed the project will have a $1.1 billion economic impact, including $306 million in wages and salaries, and $54.7 million in state and local taxes.

According to the company, the pipeline requires a permanent 50-foot right of way. Temporarily, a construction work space requires 75 feet split 25/50 on each side of the pipeline. The company says it would enter right-of-way negotiations in 2023 and start construction in second quarter of 2024.

Filings also include a more refined map of the proposed pipeline's path, which shows a corridor from the ADM plant in Cedar Rapids through Cedar and northern Scott counties, crossing the Mississippi River, ending in a carbon sequestration site in central Illinois. The ADM plant in Clinton would also connect into the pipeline.

The Wolf pipeline is the third such pipeline being proposed in Iowa, which advocates say will help the ethanol industry remain viable as the U.S. looks to cut greenhouse gases to combat climate change. Texas-based Navigator plans a 1,300-mile pipeline, and Summit Carbon Solutions wants to complete a 2,000-mile carbon pipeline to North Dakota.

Hundreds of objections have been filed with the Iowa Utilities Board against the Wolf pipeline since the company first applied for public meetings in late June, some of which addressed other pipeline projects.

In a meeting earlier this year with the Scott County Supervisors, a Wolf company representative, Nick Noppinger, assured supervisors that the company did not plan to use eminent domain to seize land. He told supervisors the company tried to provide incentives for landowners' support, and without it, they would try to build around.

Several supervisors at the time questioned whether the pipeline makes economic and environmental sense if the U.S. moves away from fossil fuels and toward electric vehicles.

The Iowa Sierra Club opposes the pipeline and other carbon pipelines like it, arguing that subsidies that would support the project would be better spent with renewable energy projects rather than what they say is unproven technology.

Under the proposal, liquid CO2 would be transported from the ADM facilities to Mount Simon Standstone sequestration site in Decatur, Ill., which would trap the CO2 more than a mile underground in porous rock.

The remaining meetings are:

Linn County

Noon Aug. 30, 2022 – Veterans Memorial Building, 50 Second Ave. Bridge, Cedar Rapids

Clinton County

6 p.m. Aug. 30, 2022 – Wild Rose Convention Center, 777 Wild Rose Drive, Clinton

Scott County

Noon Aug. 31, 2022 – RiverCenter (Adler Theater), 136 E. Third Street, Davenport

Virtual Meeting

6 p.m. Sept. 19, 2022 – Participation through the IUB Webex system at iub.iowa.gov