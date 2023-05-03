Demolition of Bettendorf's Splash Landing begins this month, but work on its bells and whistles is being delayed.
The aging city-owned water park will be replaced by a new pool, water slides and a lazy river as part of a $21 million project to replace both Splash Landing and Frozen Landing at the corner of 23rd Street and Middle Road.
Bettendorf awarded a contract to General Constructors, Inc., or GCI, of Bettendorf, this week for $19.6 million to build the swimming pool, water park, and five outbuildings for the aquatic center and new Frozen Landing.
That includes $18 million for the entire water park and $1.6 million for infrastructure for the Frozen Landing, which was added for cost efficiencies, said City Engineer Brent Morlok.
Construction will occur in phases with plans to open the 12,500 square-foot swimming pool in summer 2024.
Work then is to pause for the summer and resume in September on the three-story slides, 430-foot lazy river, and 3,7000-square-foot splash pad. The goal is to finish and fully open in May 2025.
"Once the pool is open in May 2024, GCI plans to shut down construction so that the public can enjoy pool season without all the noise and dust," Morlok said. "After Labor Day weekend 2024, crews will get back to work on the rest of the aquatic facility."
Originally, the hope was to have the entire water park open for business in summer 2024, a plan Morlok told council members was, "really aggressive."
Contractors told city staff in pre-bid meetings that lead times on materials and the logistics of trying to safetly excavate for the pool, lazy river, and water slides all at once would've made meeting the Memorial Day 2024 deadline challenging and expensive.
"If they were to try to make that happen, they were going to throw a lot of extra money on it, and we simply didn't have any room left in that budget," Morlok told city council members on Monday. "So, we had a conversation between the city and the YMCA, and we agreed that we would phase in the project after hearing from the contractors."
Finishing the pool took precedence.
"Our biggest priority was that the community would not have to go another year without a pool," Morlok said.
The city closed Splash Landing in 2022 when paint was making the pool water cloudy, despite multiple cleaning efforts.
Once completed, the YMCA will operate the city-owned water park. It will be accessible with a YMCA membership or daily admission fee. The cost of the $18 million water park is split three ways, with the YMCA contributing $6 million, the City of Bettendorf contributing its $6 million from federal COVID-19 relief funds, and $6 million being raised from donors and grants.
Frozen Landing construction
Following the completion of the water park, construction will begin on a permanent ice rink just southwest of the water park.
Two buildings, the grading and utilities are part of the GCI contract for "construction efficiencies," according to the city.
Work on the ice rink may be included in an amendment to GCI's contract or it may be bid separately, according to the city, "depending on construction staging and pricing."