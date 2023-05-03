Moline also getting new pool

In Moline, a similar pool project is underway at Riverside Family Aquatic Center, 3300 5th Ave., where a groundbreaking was held last month.

Nearly $7 million in improvements include three water slides, a lazy river, splash pad, new shade structures, updated concessions, nighttime lights, a shared park shelter and family restrooms.

The splash pad will be 1,500 square feet with spray features and the nighttime lights will allow the park to remain open later. There also will be 12 new shade structures and about 200 new beach chairs.

The city will continue a partnership with Two Rivers YMCA that began at the beginning of the 2022 season. Two Rivers YMCA members will have full access to the improved Riverside Family Aquatic Center as part of their membership.

The aquatic center will be closed this summer but will reopen Memorial Day weekend 2024.