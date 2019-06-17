WHAT WE KNOW: The village has been in the process of planning a new pavilion for College Square Park for several years.
WHAT'S NEW: Quotes to pour concrete came in "really high" from union labor companies at $80,000 to $90,000 for the foundation including a discount. Parks chairman Jason Beam said there may be another way to pour the concrete quicker and for less money. He said firms are also going to take into consideration the work that village employees can do to make the project less expensive.
"The plan is still to try to get the foundation in before the fall," he said. "I will keep working on these quotes and figure out the best way to get it done."
WHAT'S NEXT: In terms of economic development, the village is tentatively planning to meet with business owners in August to see what their needs are and what they are looking for from the village to help support them. Village administrator Steve Brown said he tries to talk to all the business owners personally, but a group meeting would be good also. The village will also update information that Bi-State Regional Commission put together in the early 2000's with contacts for prospective businesses.
LISA HAMMER, rlhammer15@gmail.com