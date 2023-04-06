Demolition began Thursday at the historic Rock Island County Courthouse.

Crews from Valley Construction of Rock Island began demolishing the building around 8 a.m.

Demolition is expected to last six to eight weeks.

Greg Swanson, who has advocated for the building to be saved, said it was a “really sad day for the county” and that he wished it did not come to this decision.

“That courthouse was a public asset,” he said. “A part of our history is being destroyed.”

If maintenance on the building was kept up, he said, the historic courthouse would still be functional today and other options could have been explored for the courthouse.

Officials moved court operations out of the old building after the 2018 completion of an annex on the campus, attached to the nearby county jail. That annex includes new courtrooms, offices, and other facilities.

Walter Braud, then chief judge of Illinois’ 14th Judicial Circuit, which includes Rock Island County, advocated for the old courthouse to be taken down. He argued the building created safety and security concerns on the campus.

The county had to go through a recordation process required by state statute to prove the courthouse is beyond rehabilitation with no possible plans for renovation.

Demolition began with a rattle of chains and a boom as the crane dropped the bulb-shaped wrecking ball on the southwest corner of the roof, which is part of the front of the building.

The ball rose and fell several times, disappearing behind the upper edge of the building, each time with the mingled rattling and booming.

A couple of times, the ball scraped down the front facade, scraping parts of the gray stone away. The stone tumbled down in a spray of debris.

More debris soon joined it on the courthouse's front lawn, at times showering down with a great rumble.

That upper corner of the building soon gave way before the drop and swing of the wrecking ball, leaving behind a gaping, jagged hole.

As the ball did its work, Don Bush protested the building's destruction.

Bush said later on Thursday that he handcuffed himself to the chain-link fence surrounding the courthouse, an act he described as civil disobedience.

Old buildings like the courthouse hold so much history, he said.

"We're destroying the history of our country," he said.

He said he worked at the old courthouse for 34 years, starting in 1981. It was not worn out then.

When the demolition is done, there may be nothing but a plaque to commemorate the building’s existence, he said.

"That big majestic building will be gone," he said.

Several sheriff's deputies were seen around Bush at the fence.

One of them removed a handcuff from the Bush's wrist. At that point, the second half of the handcuffs did not appear to be attached to anything.

Sheriff's office officials talked to him for a few minutes, then he left the campus and drove away.

County Board Chairman Richard “Qujias” Brunk told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus in August 2022 that the board had three developers evaluate the building, and they all came back with estimates between $16 million to $20 million to renovate the old courthouse.

The county will continue to own the property and has plans for it to be refurbished green space with a long-term goal to consolidate county offices into a new building on the grounds. The building would connect to the county's justice center.

About half a dozen people gathered outside the courthouse Wednesday afternoon, protesting the demolition. Organizers have been making pleas over the past few years in hopes the decision would be reversed.

Rock Island city officials approved a demolition permit Friday, March 31. Community and Economic Development Director Miles Brainard said that based on the documentation the county provided, all requirements to move forward with demolition were met.