Year in Review: A look at the biggest stories impacting Davenport and Scott County in 2021

The past year featured political divides and rancor across the nation over election results, as well growing concern over the impacts of climate change.
Those issues which became top stories in Davenport and Scott County as well in 2021.
A historically close congressional race featured numerous recounts and questions over wrongly rejected ballots and recount procedures in Iowa.
Calls for permanent flood protection and a structural solution to mitigate the effects of more frequent flooding led to a new plan to reduce the impact of Mississippi River flooding along Davenport's nine miles of riverfront.
And the ubiquitous influence of e-commerce giant Amazon became more so as it announced plans to build a new fulfillment center and bring 1,000 full-time jobs to Davenport in 2022.
Here's a look back at some of the top local news stories that unfolded in Davenport and Scott County in 2021.
Nation's closest congressional election in decades
Wheatland Democrat Rita Hart withdrew her election contest of Iowa's 2nd Congressional District race in March, after months spent asking Congress to investigate the six-vote win of U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Ottumwa, making it the closest congressional race in decades.
Hart's decision came after weeks of persistent House GOP attacks and fundraising efforts attacking Hart's challenge as an effort to "steal" the election as part of a partisan power grab to pad House Democrats' narrow majority.
A handful of moderate House Democrats in competitive districts expressed reservations at the prospect of the Democratically controlled House reversing a state-certified election and unseating Miller-Meeks. Particularly, some said, after bashing Republicans for trying to overturn former President Donald Trump’s 2020 electoral defeat to President Joe Biden by voting against certification of the electoral college results in key swing states based on unfounded claims of voter fraud that led to a violent and deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.
Hart’s campaign was challenging the results, claiming 22 ballots — including those of Scott County voters — were legally cast but not counted following a district-wide recount in all 24 counties because of errors by election workers.
Amazon's arrival
The e-commerce giant announced this summer plans to build a robotics fulfillment center in Davenport with 2.9 million gross square feet over five stories, creating 1,000 new full-time jobs.
Construction is underway, and the site is expected to launch in the fall of 2022.
While companies like Deere & Co., the Rock Island Arsenal and Arconic have grown over the past several decades, Amazon represents Davenport's single largest attraction of jobs all at once.
The new warehouse jobs will start at $16 an hour, plus comprehensive benefits and a sign-on bonus of up to $1,000, according to Amazon, which recently announced pay increases across its fulfillment and transportation networks.
But economists say the new fulfillment center is not a step toward economic diversification for the area, which needs to attract higher-paying, higher-skilled jobs, like those in the finance and health care sectors.
Davenport City Council accepts flood plan
After a nearly two-year planning effort, Davenport aldermen in November voted to accept a final draft of a flood resiliency plan — one that calls for a mix of flood buyouts and above- and below-ground improvements to mitigate the effects of more frequent river flooding.
The proposed projects include upgrading storm sewers and installing floodgates, elevating roads, building a mix of earthen berms and partially buried flood walls along portions of the riverfront, and replacing temporary city pumps with automated permanent pump stations.
The plan, which serves as a guide for future flood mitigation actions, also calls for the targeted purchase of flood-damaged properties and establishing a cost-share program between the city and building owners to flood-proof buildings.
Projects would be phased over time and rely on annual capital-improvement funding by the city and on state and federal grants. The price tag is likely to exceed $165 million in total, according to a consultant's estimates.
Davenport had for many years depended on its levee of sand-filled HESCO barriers to protect the downtown from the river. A 2019 breach led to increasing calls for a permanent solution to river flooding.
Plans for expanded juvenile detention questioned
Plans to build a new, 40-bed juvenile detention facility in Scott County — which would more than double existing capacity — have generated tense debate and opposition, including to supervisors' planned use of more than $7 million in federal COVID-19 relief dollars to help pay for the estimated $21.75 million building.
Critics, including the Davenport NAACP, local pastors and juvenile justice advocates, argue such a facility is over-sized and unneeded, and that it will only fuel the existing disproportionate incarceration of young people of color and high number of Scott County youth waived to adult court.
County officials argue a 40-bed facility is needed to address overcrowding and long-term juvenile detention capacity needs.
Supervisors this month also heard growing opposition to tentative plans to build the larger facility within Davenport's redeveloping downtown area.