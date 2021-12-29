Year in Review: Chaos, then calm in Moline, Rock Island and RI County; memorable stories of 2021

Chaos followed by calm seemed to be the theme in many of the stories that came out of Moline, Rock Island and Rock Island County in 2021.
From employee and political turnover in Moline, to last-ditch efforts to save the old historic Rock Island County Courthouse, to the thwarted buyout of Rock Island's water system by Illinois American Water after public outcry and protests influenced public officials.
Turnover in Moline leads to turnover in the city election:
Two years of chaos and major employee departures in Moline finally led to calm and stability when voters responded during the April 6 election by ousting incumbent Mayor Stephanie Acri and three incumbent aldermen, and rejecting another alderman trying to return to a seat he once held.
Turnover cost the city at least $400,000 in the past four years from lawsuits resulting from terminations, resignations and the cost of hiring candidate search firms to replace those employees.
Chris Mathias, interim land development manager for Moline, resigned three weeks before the election. He was the 14th city employee to leave the city in a string of resignations, terminations or early retirements in two years.
Newly-elected Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati and the mostly-new council stopped the flow of employee departures, and the city is now in a hiring surge, slowing filling numerous vacant positions. Stability appears to have settled in as council members worked to allocate $20.7 million in American Rescue Plan funds and make plans for several acres of reclaimed land along the riverfront once the old Interstate 74 bridge comes down.
Demolition moves closer to the old Rock Island County Courthouse:
More than three years after Rock Island County board members voted to demolish the historic courthouse, followed by lawsuits, offers to buy the building and angry pushback from residents trying to save it, the ongoing courthouse saga is winding down.
The historic courthouse, 210 15th St., Rock Island, was built between 1895 and 1897, designed by the Kansas City architectural firm of Gunn & Curtis in the Spanish renaissance style.
Board members voted in July 2018 to hand the deed of the courthouse over to the Public Building Commission for the purpose of demolition. Six plaintiffs filed suit Feb. 6, 2019, against Rock Island County and the PBC to stop the demolition, but the case was eventually dismissed with the county spending more than $200,000 in legal fees.
A last-ditch effort by local developer Joe Lemon to purchase the courthouse and lease it to the U.S. government as a federal district courthouse fell through when board members rejected the agreement in March. It was the last chance preservationists had to save the courthouse from demolition.
Board members approved a memorandum of agreement during the Oct. 19 regular meeting stating the county must complete a historic recordation of the courthouse before demolition can take place, which is planned for the spring of 2022.
Rock Island police protest alderman who called them 'agents of state violence:'
Rock Island police silently protested 5th Ward Alderman Dylan Parker during the May 10 City Council meeting after Parker referred to police as "agents of state violence" in a social media post. Police stood in their uniforms, guns in their holsters, facing an empty seat since Parker did not attend the meeting. Parker's comments came after the shooting death by Rock Island police of DeShawn Tatum on April 1, of which the officers were cleared of wrongdoing. The alderman's comments spurred angry replies and calls for his resignation from residents, and the Fraternal Order of Police demanded a retraction and apology. Parker stood by his comment and pushed for the city to implement a foot pursuit policy, of which there was none.
After a May 20 meeting at City Hall between Mayor Mike Thoms, City Manager Randy Tweet, Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen and Parker, the city agreed to look into implementing a foot pursuit policy.
Members of the Black community, unhappy with the police response at City Hall to Parker and the decision to clear officers in the shooting death of Tatum, staged their own silent protest during the May 24 council meeting.
In the months since, former mayoral candidate Thurgood Brooks was successful in getting council members to pass an ordinance creating the 12-member Police Relations Commission.
Rock Island chooses not to sell water and sewer system:
Pitches by Illinois American Water led to protests and public comments from residents demanding that the city not privatize its water and sewer system.
The issue was a primary campaign promise by candidates, including Mayor Mike Thoms, who said they would not sell the asset leading up to the April 6 municipal election.
Protesters marched outside Rock Island City Hall as executives from Illinois American Water made a pitch to buy the city's water and sewer system during the July 26 city council meeting. Considering the city is in debt and struggling to fund the city's police, firefighter and Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund pension liability of more than $122 million, the offer was tempting. Following public backlash and protests, city leaders ultimately decided not to sell.
Rock Island alderman loses job and resigns from council after embezzlement allegations surface:
Rock Island Alderman Dave Geenen was terminated from his job as executive director of the Doris and Victor Day Foundation on Nov. 4 and placed under investigation for allegedly embezzling $40,000 from the nonprofit. Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said no criminal charges would be filed until a forensic audit was completed. Geenen resigned from City Council on Nov. 22.